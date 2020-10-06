Digital Signage Systems Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Samsung Electronics,LG Electronics,Leyard Optoelectronic,Sony,Panasonic
Latest research document on ‘Digital Signage Systems’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Samsung Electronics (South Korea),LG Electronics (South Korea),Leyard Optoelectronic (China),Sony (Japan),Panasonic (Japan),NEC Corp. (Japan),Sharp (Japan) ,BARCO (Belgium),AU Optronics (Taiwan),Scala (United States),Goodview Electronics (China),Deepsky Corporation (Hong Kong),E Ink Holdings (Taiwan),Omnivex Corporation (Canada) ,Exceptional 3D (United States),Delta Electronics (Taiwan),Christie Digital Systems (United States),Daktronics (United States),BenQ (Taiwan),Intuiface (France)
What isDigital Signage Systems Market?
Digital Signage System also known as dynamic signage system is used for transmitting and display digital contents such as audio visual, animation, text and images. It is integrated with technologies such as LED, LCD, projection, e-paper to display digital images, and others. Increasing adoption of digital signage in the retail industry propelling the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Stand-alone signage system, Networked signage system), Application (Outdoor, Indoor), Display Technology (LED, LCD), Vertical (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, Infrastructual, Hospitality, Education, Institution, Industrial), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)
Market Influencing Trends:
The emergence of the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence Technology
Rise in Adoption of Digital Signage in Emerging Countries
Growth Drivers
Introduction of Predictive Analytics
Growing Adoption of Digital Signage System in Retail Stores
Increasing Infrastructural Development in Emerging Countries
Growing Technological Advancements in Display Products
Restraints that are major highlights:
Unavailability of Universally Accepted Audience Measurement Standards
Increasing Demand for Online Advertisement
High Budget of Advertisers for Digital Channels
Opportunities
Growing Smart Signage Application in the Retail Industry
Increasing Demand for Context-Aware Signage
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
