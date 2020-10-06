North America Biodefense Market size is expected to witness 9.4% CAGR to 2025

Biodefense market is expected to reach US$ 8,350.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,108.24 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020-2027.

Biodefense is referred to the measures taken to restore biosecurity of a group of organism that are, or may be, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. It is an effective public health care system with strong disease surveillance and rapid actions designed to counter biological threats, to limit the spread of disease and provide surge medical care.

The growth of the Biodefense Market is driven by factors such as the favorable government initiatives increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM in the Asia Pacific region. However, low R&D funding by government in developing and underdeveloped economies is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Top Key Player:

Bavarian Nordic,Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,SIGA Technologies,Emergent BioSolutions Inc.,Cleveland Bio Labs,Dynavax Technologies,Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.,Soligenix,Altimmune,Pluristem Therapeutics

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials.

