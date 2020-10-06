Infant Care Devices Market by Share, Trends, Size, Growth, Analysis, Insights, Segments, Demand upto 2027

The global infant care devices market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Infant Care Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Phototherapy Devices, Monitoring Equipment, Thermoregulation Equipment, Diagnostic Devices, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other infant care devices market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Leading Players operating in the Infant Care Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Agiliti Health, Inc.

MAICO Diagnostics GmbH

Medtronic

Natus Medical Incorporated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Weyer GmbH

Rising Number of Preterm Births to Enable Growth in the Market in North America

North America is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate in the global infant care devices market through the forecast years. The major factor responsible for this expansion is the increasing number of preterm births in the region. This, along with the rising awareness about infant care, is expected to encourage companies to develop innovative products.

The market in Europe is expected to rise at a positive rate owing to the implementation of strict regulatory guidelines regarding the usage of these infant care equipment. Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at a faster rate in the global market by 2026. This growth is primarily attributable to the rising improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Rising disposable income, coupled with increasing technological developments, is projected to foster growth in the market in this region. In addition to this, increasing prevalence of premature birth rate due to high adoption of unhealthy lifestyle including smoking, high-stress levels among others.

Regional Analysis for Infant Care Devices Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Infant Care Devices Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Infant Care Devices Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Infant Care Devices Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

