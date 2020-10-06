Taurine Market size is expected to reach US$ 189.8 million by 2026, from US$ 147.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3%

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Taurine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Taurine market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Taurine market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Taurine market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Yongan Pharmaceutical, Grand Pharma, Jiangyin Huachang, Yuanyang Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical Taurine Breakdown Data by Technology, Ethylene Oxide Method, Ethanol Amine Method Taurine Breakdown Data by Application, Beverage, Pet Food, Health Care Products, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Taurine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Taurine market report are Japan and China.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Technology, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026. Competitive Landscape and Taurine Market Share Analysis Market Segment by Product Type: Taurine is an organic acid widely distributed in animal tissues, and also exist in human beings’ body. But cats cannot produce taurine by itself. There are two production method of Taurine, Ethylene Oxide Method and Ethanol Amine Method. Currently the Ethylene Oxide Method is mainstream technology of manufacturing Taurine, with a share about 87% in 2019, global Top 3 manufacturers adopt this technology due to a lower cost. Taurine has wide range of applications, such as beverage, pet food, Healthcare Products, baby milk, feed and pharmaceutical, etc. Among them beverage and Pet Food are the two largest applications, both hold a share about 73% in 2019. There are only two countries producing the Taurine, China and Japan. China is the largest producer of Taurine, about 90% for export. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer, with a share about one-third of global output. Europe and North America are the second and third. Yongan Pharmaceutical, Grand Pharma, Jiangyin Huachang, Yuanyang Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical are the key suppliers in the global Taurine market. Top 2 took up nearly 70% of the global market in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Taurine Market The global Taurine market size is projected to reach US$ 189.8 million by 2026, from US$ 147.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026. Global Taurine Scope and Segment Taurine market is segmented by Technology, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taurine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Technology and by Application for the period 2015-2026. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Yongan Pharmaceutical, Grand Pharma, Jiangyin Huachang, Yuanyang Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical Taurine Breakdown Data by Technology, Ethylene Oxide Method, Ethanol Amine Method Taurine Breakdown Data by Application, Beverage, Pet Food, Health Care Products, Others Market Segment by Application: Beverage, Pet Food, Health Care Products, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2149769/global-taurine-market For Discount, Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2149769/global-taurine-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/030b564c9626e478f92e245768fb0c06,0,1,global-taurine-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Taurine market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Taurine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Taurine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Taurine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Taurine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Taurine market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Taurine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Technology

1.2.1 Global Taurine Market Size Growth Rate by Technology

1.4.2 Ethylene Oxide Method

1.4.3 Ethanol Amine Method

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Taurine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Beverage

1.3.3 Pet Food

1.3.4 Health Care Products

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Taurine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Taurine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Taurine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Taurine, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Taurine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Taurine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Taurine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Taurine Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Taurine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Taurine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Taurine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Taurine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Taurine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Taurine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Taurine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Taurine Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Taurine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Taurine Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Taurine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Taurine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Taurine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Taurine Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Technology

4.1 Global Taurine Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Taurine Sales by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Taurine Revenue by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Taurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Taurine Market Size Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Taurine Sales Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Taurine Revenue Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Taurine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Taurine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Taurine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Taurine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Taurine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Taurine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Taurine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Taurine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Taurine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Taurine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Taurine Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Taurine Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Technology

6.3 North America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Taurine Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Taurine Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Technology

7.3 Europe Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Taurine Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Taurine Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Technology

8.3 Asia Pacific Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Taurine Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Taurine Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Technology

9.3 Central & South America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Taurine Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Taurine Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Technology

10.3 Middle East and Africa Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Yongan Pharmaceutical

11.1.1 Yongan Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Yongan Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Yongan Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Yongan Pharmaceutical Taurine Products Offered

11.1.5 Yongan Pharmaceutical Related Developments

11.2 Grand Pharma

11.2.1 Grand Pharma Corporation Information

11.2.2 Grand Pharma Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Grand Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Grand Pharma Taurine Products Offered

11.2.5 Grand Pharma Related Developments

11.3 Jiangyin Huachang

11.3.1 Jiangyin Huachang Corporation Information

11.3.2 Jiangyin Huachang Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Jiangyin Huachang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Jiangyin Huachang Taurine Products Offered

11.3.5 Jiangyin Huachang Related Developments

11.4 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical

11.4.1 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.4.2 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Taurine Products Offered

11.4.5 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Related Developments

11.5 Taisho Pharmaceutical

11.5.1 Taisho Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Taisho Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Taisho Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Taisho Pharmaceutical Taurine Products Offered

11.5.5 Taisho Pharmaceutical Related Developments

11.1 Yongan Pharmaceutical

11.1.1 Yongan Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Yongan Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Yongan Pharmaceutical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Yongan Pharmaceutical Taurine Products Offered

11.1.5 Yongan Pharmaceutical Related Developments 12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Taurine Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Taurine Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Taurine Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Taurine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Taurine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Taurine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Taurine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Taurine Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Taurine Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Taurine Market Challenges

13.3 Taurine Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Taurine Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Taurine Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Taurine Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.