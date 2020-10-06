Native Starches Market size is expected to reach US$ 12490 million by 2026, from US$ 10340 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2%
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and Japan Native Starches Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Native Starches market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Native Starches market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Native Starches market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
ADM, Cargill, Roquette, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Hungrana, Agrana, Emsland Group, KMC, Japan Corn Starch, Sanwa Starch, Tereos, Südstärke, Aloja Starkelsen, Pepees, BENEO, Bangkok starch, Thai Flour, MGP Ingredients, Zhucheng Xingmao, Changchun Dacheng, Xiwang Group, Luzhou Group, Xi’an Guowei, Manildra
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Food Industry, Medicine, Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry, Papermaking, Textile
|Market Segment by Application:
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Native Starches market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Native Starches market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Native Starches industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Native Starches market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Native Starches market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Native Starches market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Native Starches Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Native Starches Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Native Starches Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Corn Starch
1.4.3 Potato Starch
1.4.4 Cassava Starch
1.4.5 Wheat Starch
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Native Starches Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Industry
1.5.3 Medicine
1.5.4 Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
1.5.5 Papermaking
1.5.6 Textile 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Native Starches Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Native Starches Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Native Starches Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Native Starches, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Native Starches Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Native Starches Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Native Starches Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Native Starches Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Native Starches Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Native Starches Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Native Starches Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Native Starches Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Native Starches Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Native Starches Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Native Starches Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Native Starches Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Native Starches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Native Starches Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Native Starches Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Native Starches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Native Starches Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Native Starches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Native Starches Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Native Starches Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Native Starches Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Native Starches Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Native Starches Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Native Starches Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Native Starches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Native Starches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Native Starches Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Native Starches Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Native Starches Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Native Starches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Native Starches Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Native Starches Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Native Starches Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Native Starches Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Native Starches Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Native Starches Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Native Starches Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Native Starches Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Native Starches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Native Starches Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Native Starches Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Native Starches Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Native Starches Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Native Starches Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Native Starches Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Native Starches Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Native Starches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Native Starches Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Native Starches Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Native Starches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Native Starches Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Native Starches Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Native Starches Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Native Starches Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Native Starches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Native Starches Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Native Starches Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Native Starches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Native Starches Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Native Starches Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Native Starches Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Native Starches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Native Starches Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Native Starches Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Native Starches Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Native Starches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Native Starches Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Native Starches Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Native Starches Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Native Starches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Native Starches Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Native Starches Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Native Starches Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Native Starches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Native Starches Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Native Starches Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Native Starches Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Native Starches Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Native Starches Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Native Starches Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Native Starches Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 ADM
12.1.1 ADM Corporation Information
12.1.2 ADM Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ADM Native Starches Products Offered
12.1.5 ADM Recent Development
12.2 Cargill
12.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information
12.2.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Cargill Native Starches Products Offered
12.2.5 Cargill Recent Development
12.3 Roquette
12.3.1 Roquette Corporation Information
12.3.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Roquette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Roquette Native Starches Products Offered
12.3.5 Roquette Recent Development
12.4 Ingredion
12.4.1 Ingredion Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ingredion Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ingredion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Ingredion Native Starches Products Offered
12.4.5 Ingredion Recent Development
12.5 Tate & Lyle
12.5.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information
12.5.2 Tate & Lyle Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Tate & Lyle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Tate & Lyle Native Starches Products Offered
12.5.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development
12.6 Hungrana
12.6.1 Hungrana Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hungrana Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hungrana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Hungrana Native Starches Products Offered
12.6.5 Hungrana Recent Development
12.7 Agrana
12.7.1 Agrana Corporation Information
12.7.2 Agrana Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Agrana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Agrana Native Starches Products Offered
12.7.5 Agrana Recent Development
12.8 Emsland Group
12.8.1 Emsland Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Emsland Group Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Emsland Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Emsland Group Native Starches Products Offered
12.8.5 Emsland Group Recent Development
12.9 KMC
12.9.1 KMC Corporation Information
12.9.2 KMC Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 KMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 KMC Native Starches Products Offered
12.9.5 KMC Recent Development
12.10 Japan Corn Starch
12.10.1 Japan Corn Starch Corporation Information
12.10.2 Japan Corn Starch Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Japan Corn Starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Japan Corn Starch Native Starches Products Offered
12.10.5 Japan Corn Starch Recent Development
12.12 Tereos
12.12.1 Tereos Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tereos Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Tereos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Tereos Products Offered
12.12.5 Tereos Recent Development
12.13 Südstärke
12.13.1 Südstärke Corporation Information
12.13.2 Südstärke Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Südstärke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Südstärke Products Offered
12.13.5 Südstärke Recent Development
12.14 Aloja Starkelsen
12.14.1 Aloja Starkelsen Corporation Information
12.14.2 Aloja Starkelsen Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Aloja Starkelsen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Aloja Starkelsen Products Offered
12.14.5 Aloja Starkelsen Recent Development
12.15 Pepees
12.15.1 Pepees Corporation Information
12.15.2 Pepees Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Pepees Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Pepees Products Offered
12.15.5 Pepees Recent Development
12.16 BENEO
12.16.1 BENEO Corporation Information
12.16.2 BENEO Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 BENEO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 BENEO Products Offered
12.16.5 BENEO Recent Development
12.17 Bangkok starch
12.17.1 Bangkok starch Corporation Information
12.17.2 Bangkok starch Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Bangkok starch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Bangkok starch Products Offered
12.17.5 Bangkok starch Recent Development
12.18 Thai Flour
12.18.1 Thai Flour Corporation Information
12.18.2 Thai Flour Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Thai Flour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Thai Flour Products Offered
12.18.5 Thai Flour Recent Development
12.19 MGP Ingredients
12.19.1 MGP Ingredients Corporation Information
12.19.2 MGP Ingredients Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 MGP Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 MGP Ingredients Products Offered
12.19.5 MGP Ingredients Recent Development
12.20 Zhucheng Xingmao
12.20.1 Zhucheng Xingmao Corporation Information
12.20.2 Zhucheng Xingmao Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Zhucheng Xingmao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Zhucheng Xingmao Products Offered
12.20.5 Zhucheng Xingmao Recent Development
12.21 Changchun Dacheng
12.21.1 Changchun Dacheng Corporation Information
12.21.2 Changchun Dacheng Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Changchun Dacheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Changchun Dacheng Products Offered
12.21.5 Changchun Dacheng Recent Development
12.22 Xiwang Group
12.22.1 Xiwang Group Corporation Information
12.22.2 Xiwang Group Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Xiwang Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Xiwang Group Products Offered
12.22.5 Xiwang Group Recent Development
12.23 Luzhou Group
12.23.1 Luzhou Group Corporation Information
12.23.2 Luzhou Group Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Luzhou Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Luzhou Group Products Offered
12.23.5 Luzhou Group Recent Development
12.24 Xi’an Guowei
12.24.1 Xi’an Guowei Corporation Information
12.24.2 Xi’an Guowei Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Xi’an Guowei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Xi’an Guowei Products Offered
12.24.5 Xi’an Guowei Recent Development
12.25 Manildra
12.25.1 Manildra Corporation Information
12.25.2 Manildra Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Manildra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Manildra Products Offered
12.25.5 Manildra Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Native Starches Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Native Starches Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer
