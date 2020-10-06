Vegetarian Sausage Casings Market size is expected to reach US$ 178.2 million by 2026, from US$ 128.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6%

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Vegetarian Sausage Casings is a type of casing made entirely of plant material, does not contain any meat, and is different from collagen casings and animal-driven casings. It is suitable for vegetarians or people with other religious factors. There are two forms of vegan casings, solid film and liquid. The Large Caliber is usually alginate gel, and co-extrusion equipment is used to make sausages. Two kinds of Vegetarian Sausage Casings are Large Caliber Sausage and Small Caliber Sausage. In 2019, Small Caliber took up over 80% of global market, which makes it the larger segment. Large Caliber accounted for about 20%. There are several key players in this industry, such as Viscofan, Ennio International, Soreal Ilou, Euroduna, Nutra Produkte AG, Dunninghams and The Sausage Maker, etc. Among them, Viscofan takes the dominating position with a market share of over 29% in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vegetarian Sausage Casings Market The global Vegetarian Sausage Casings market size is projected to reach US$ 178.2 million by 2026, from US$ 128.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Vegetarian Sausage Casings market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Vegetarian Sausage Casings market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Vegetarian Sausage Casings market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Vegetarian Sausage Casings market. Vegetarian Sausage Casings Breakdown Data by Type, Large Caliber Sausage, Small Caliber Sausage Vegetarian Sausage Casings Breakdown Data by End User, Vegetarian or Vegan, Kosher & Halal Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Vegetarian Sausage Casings market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Vegetarian Sausage Casings market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. The following players are covered in this report:, Viscofan, Ennio International, Soreal Ilou, Euroduna, Nutra Produkte AG, Dunninghams, The Sausage Maker