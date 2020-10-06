Confectionery Market size is expected to reach US$ 21460 million by 2026, from US$ 16960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0%
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Confectionery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Confectionery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Confectionery market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Confectionery market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc. First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc. Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market. These giants strengthen themselves through merger and acquisition through the world. Third, all manufactures are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments overseas. Fifth, this industry is affected by the people’s income level and consuming preference, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to enhance the quality of life, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of confectionery will increase. Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is very mature and competitive, the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Confectionery Market The global Confectionery market size is projected to reach US$ 21460 million by 2026, from US$ 16960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Confectionery market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Confectionery market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Confectionery market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Confectionery market. Confectionery Breakdown Data by Type, Sugar Confectionery, Chocolate, Gum, Cereal Bar Confectionery Breakdown Data by Sales Channel, Online, Offline Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Confectionery market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Confectionery market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. The following players are covered in this report:, Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle, Meiji Holdings, Ferrero Group, The Hershey Company, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Barry Callebaut, Yıldız Holding, August Storck, General Mills, Orion Confectionery, United Confectioners, LOTTE Confectionery, Bourbon, Crown Confectionary, ROSHEN Corporation, Ferrara Candy Company, Orkla ASA, Raisio Group, Morinaga & Company, Cemoi, Jelly Belly Candy Company, Cloetta AB, Ritter Sport, Petra Foods Limited, Amul
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Market Segment by Application:
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Confectionery market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Confectionery market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Confectionery industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Confectionery market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Confectionery market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Confectionery market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Confectionery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Sugar Confectionery
1.2.3 Chocolate
1.2.4 Gum
1.2.5 Cereal Bar
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Confectionery Market Share by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Confectionery Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Confectionery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Confectionery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Confectionery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Confectionery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Confectionery Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Confectionery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Confectionery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Confectionery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Confectionery Revenue
3.4 Global Confectionery Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Confectionery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Confectionery Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Confectionery Area Served
3.6 Key Players Confectionery Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Confectionery Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Confectionery Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Confectionery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Confectionery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Confectionery Breakdown Data by Sales Channel (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Confectionery Historic Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Confectionery Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Confectionery Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Confectionery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Confectionery Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Confectionery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Confectionery Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Confectionery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Confectionery Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Confectionery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Confectionery Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Confectionery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Confectionery Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
8.4 China Confectionery Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Confectionery Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Confectionery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Confectionery Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Confectionery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
.4 Confectionery Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 10 Key Players Profiles
10.1 Mars, Incorporated
10.1.1 Mars, Incorporated Company Details
10.1.2 Mars, Incorporated Business Overview
10.1.3 Mars, Incorporated Confectionery Introduction
10.1.4 Mars, Incorporated Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020))
10.1.5 Mars, Incorporated Recent Development
10.2 Mondelez International
10.2.1 Mondelez International Company Details
10.2.2 Mondelez International Business Overview
10.2.3 Mondelez International Confectionery Introduction
10.2.4 Mondelez International Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Development
10.3 Nestle
10.3.1 Nestle Company Details
10.3.2 Nestle Business Overview
10.3.3 Nestle Confectionery Introduction
10.3.4 Nestle Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.3.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.4 Meiji Holdings
10.4.1 Meiji Holdings Company Details
10.4.2 Meiji Holdings Business Overview
10.4.3 Meiji Holdings Confectionery Introduction
10.4.4 Meiji Holdings Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.4.5 Meiji Holdings Recent Development
10.5 Ferrero Group
10.5.1 Ferrero Group Company Details
10.5.2 Ferrero Group Business Overview
10.5.3 Ferrero Group Confectionery Introduction
10.5.4 Ferrero Group Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.5.5 Ferrero Group Recent Development
10.6 The Hershey Company
10.6.1 The Hershey Company Company Details
10.6.2 The Hershey Company Business Overview
10.6.3 The Hershey Company Confectionery Introduction
10.6.4 The Hershey Company Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.6.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development
10.7 Arcor
10.7.1 Arcor Company Details
10.7.2 Arcor Business Overview
10.7.3 Arcor Confectionery Introduction
10.7.4 Arcor Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.7.5 Arcor Recent Development
10.8 Perfetti Van Melle
10.8.1 Perfetti Van Melle Company Details
10.8.2 Perfetti Van Melle Business Overview
10.8.3 Perfetti Van Melle Confectionery Introduction
10.8.4 Perfetti Van Melle Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.8.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Development
10.9 Haribo
10.9.1 Haribo Company Details
10.9.2 Haribo Business Overview
10.9.3 Haribo Confectionery Introduction
10.9.4 Haribo Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.9.5 Haribo Recent Development
10.10 Lindt & Sprüngli
10.10.1 Lindt & Sprüngli Company Details
10.10.2 Lindt & Sprüngli Business Overview
10.10.3 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectionery Introduction
10.10.4 Lindt & Sprüngli Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.10.5 Lindt & Sprüngli Recent Development
10.11 Barry Callebaut
10.11.1 Barry Callebaut Company Details
10.11.2 Barry Callebaut Business Overview
10.11.3 Barry Callebaut Confectionery Introduction
10.11.4 Barry Callebaut Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Barry Callebaut Recent Development
10.12 Yıldız Holding
10.12.1 Yıldız Holding Company Details
10.12.2 Yıldız Holding Business Overview
10.12.3 Yıldız Holding Confectionery Introduction
10.12.4 Yıldız Holding Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Yıldız Holding Recent Development
10.13 August Storck
10.13.1 August Storck Company Details
10.13.2 August Storck Business Overview
10.13.3 August Storck Confectionery Introduction
10.13.4 August Storck Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 August Storck Recent Development
10.14 General Mills
10.14.1 General Mills Company Details
10.14.2 General Mills Business Overview
10.14.3 General Mills Confectionery Introduction
10.14.4 General Mills Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.15 Orion Confectionery
10.15.1 Orion Confectionery Company Details
10.15.2 Orion Confectionery Business Overview
10.15.3 Orion Confectionery Confectionery Introduction
10.15.4 Orion Confectionery Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Orion Confectionery Recent Development
10.16 United Confectioners
10.16.1 United Confectioners Company Details
10.16.2 United Confectioners Business Overview
10.16.3 United Confectioners Confectionery Introduction
10.16.4 United Confectioners Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 United Confectioners Recent Development
10.17 LOTTE Confectionery
10.17.1 LOTTE Confectionery Company Details
10.17.2 LOTTE Confectionery Business Overview
10.17.3 LOTTE Confectionery Confectionery Introduction
10.17.4 LOTTE Confectionery Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 LOTTE Confectionery Recent Development
10.18 Bourbon
10.18.1 Bourbon Company Details
10.18.2 Bourbon Business Overview
10.18.3 Bourbon Confectionery Introduction
10.18.4 Bourbon Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Bourbon Recent Development
10.19 Crown Confectionary
10.19.1 Crown Confectionary Company Details
10.19.2 Crown Confectionary Business Overview
10.19.3 Crown Confectionary Confectionery Introduction
10.19.4 Crown Confectionary Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Crown Confectionary Recent Development
10.20 ROSHEN Corporation
10.20.1 ROSHEN Corporation Company Details
10.20.2 ROSHEN Corporation Business Overview
10.20.3 ROSHEN Corporation Confectionery Introduction
10.20.4 ROSHEN Corporation Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 ROSHEN Corporation Recent Development
10.21 Ferrara Candy Company
10.21.1 Ferrara Candy Company Company Details
10.21.2 Ferrara Candy Company Business Overview
10.21.3 Ferrara Candy Company Confectionery Introduction
10.21.4 Ferrara Candy Company Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Ferrara Candy Company Recent Development
10.22 Orkla ASA
10.22.1 Orkla ASA Company Details
10.22.2 Orkla ASA Business Overview
10.22.3 Orkla ASA Confectionery Introduction
10.22.4 Orkla ASA Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Orkla ASA Recent Development
10.23 Raisio Group
10.23.1 Raisio Group Company Details
10.23.2 Raisio Group Business Overview
10.23.3 Raisio Group Confectionery Introduction
10.23.4 Raisio Group Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Raisio Group Recent Development
10.24 Morinaga & Company
10.24.1 Morinaga & Company Company Details
10.24.2 Morinaga & Company Business Overview
10.24.3 Morinaga & Company Confectionery Introduction
10.24.4 Morinaga & Company Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Morinaga & Company Recent Development
10.25 Cemoi
10.25.1 Cemoi Company Details
10.25.2 Cemoi Business Overview
10.25.3 Cemoi Confectionery Introduction
10.25.4 Cemoi Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Cemoi Recent Development
10.26 Jelly Belly Candy Company
10.26.1 Jelly Belly Candy Company Company Details
10.26.2 Jelly Belly Candy Company Business Overview
10.26.3 Jelly Belly Candy Company Confectionery Introduction
10.26.4 Jelly Belly Candy Company Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Jelly Belly Candy Company Recent Development
10.27 Cloetta AB
10.27.1 Cloetta AB Company Details
10.27.2 Cloetta AB Business Overview
10.27.3 Cloetta AB Confectionery Introduction
10.27.4 Cloetta AB Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Cloetta AB Recent Development
10.28 Ritter Sport
10.28.1 Ritter Sport Company Details
10.28.2 Ritter Sport Business Overview
10.28.3 Ritter Sport Confectionery Introduction
10.28.4 Ritter Sport Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Ritter Sport Recent Development
10.29 Petra Foods Limited
10.29.1 Petra Foods Limited Company Details
10.29.2 Petra Foods Limited Business Overview
10.29.3 Petra Foods Limited Confectionery Introduction
10.29.4 Petra Foods Limited Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 Petra Foods Limited Recent Development
10.30 Amul
10.30.1 Amul Company Details
10.30.2 Amul Business Overview
10.30.3 Amul Confectionery Introduction
10.30.4 Amul Revenue in Confectionery Business (2015-2020)
10.30.5 Amul Recent Development 11 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 12 Appendix
12.1 Research Methodology
12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.2 Data Source
12.2 Disclaimer
12.3 Author Details
