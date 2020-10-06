Confectionery Market size is expected to reach US$ 21460 million by 2026, from US$ 16960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0%

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Confectionery refers to a large rang of food items that mainly contain or wrapped by chocolate, sugar and some fillings like sweeteners, texturizers, emulsifiers etc. First, the confectionery industry concentration is not high; there are more than ten hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the United States and the Western European countries. In the world wide, the giants mainly distribute in the United States and Europe. The United States and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Mars and Hershey, both have perfect products. As to Switzerland, the Nestle has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Haribo that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang province, and the high-end market is dominated by Mars, Perfetti, Hershey, Cadbury and Nestle etc. Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to the aimed consumption market. The giants set up their factories all over the world for expanding market. These giants strengthen themselves through merger and acquisition through the world. Third, all manufactures are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments overseas. Fifth, this industry is affected by the people’s income level and consuming preference, with the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to enhance the quality of life, especially in underdevelopment regions where have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of confectionery will increase. Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is very mature and competitive, the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Confectionery Market The global Confectionery market size is projected to reach US$ 21460 million by 2026, from US$ 16960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Confectionery market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Confectionery market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Confectionery market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Confectionery market. Confectionery Breakdown Data by Type, Sugar Confectionery, Chocolate, Gum, Cereal Bar Confectionery Breakdown Data by Sales Channel, Online, Offline Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Confectionery market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Confectionery market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020. The following players are covered in this report:, Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle, Meiji Holdings, Ferrero Group, The Hershey Company, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Barry Callebaut, Yıldız Holding, August Storck, General Mills, Orion Confectionery, United Confectioners, LOTTE Confectionery, Bourbon, Crown Confectionary, ROSHEN Corporation, Ferrara Candy Company, Orkla ASA, Raisio Group, Morinaga & Company, Cemoi, Jelly Belly Candy Company, Cloetta AB, Ritter Sport, Petra Foods Limited, Amul