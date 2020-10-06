COVID-19 Impact on Digital Banking Market will register a 15.9% CAGR by 2025

Global Digital Banking Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Banking market will register a 15.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12310 million by 2025, from $ 6831.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Banking business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Banking market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Urban FT, Alkami, Kony, Technisys, Infosys, Backbase, Mobilearth, Digiliti Money, D3 Banking Technology, Innofis, Q2, SAP, Misys

This study considers the Digital Banking value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PC

Mobile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Banking market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Banking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Banking by Players

4 Digital Banking by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Banking Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Urban FT

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Banking Product Offered

11.1.3 Urban FT Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Urban FT News

11.2 Alkami

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Banking Product Offered

11.2.3 Alkami Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Alkami News

11.3 Kony

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Banking Product Offered

11.3.3 Kony Digital Banking Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Kony News

11.4 Technisys

