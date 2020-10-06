COVID-19 Impact on Online Recruitment Market Show at 6.7% CAGR to 2025

Global Online Recruitment Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 33060 million by 2025, from $ 25460 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Recruit, StepStone, LinkedIn, Monster, Indeed, CareerBuilder, 51job, SEEK, Naukri, Zhilian, 104 Job Bank, Eluta, Robert Half, Dice Holdings, Jobrapido, SimplyHired, Jobboom, TopUSAJobs, Glassdoor, Craigslist, Apec.fr, VIADEO, Jobcentre Plus, Startpagina, Totaljobs, 123-emploi

This study considers the Online Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Recruitment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Recruitment by Players

4 Online Recruitment by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Recruitment Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Recruit

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.1.3 Recruit Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Recruit News

11.2 StepStone

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.2.3 StepStone Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 StepStone News

11.3 LinkedIn

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.3.3 LinkedIn Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 LinkedIn News

11.4 Monster

