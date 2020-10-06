COVID-19 Impact on Public Relations Tools Market Grow at a CAGR of 11.0% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025

Global Public Relations Tools Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Public Relations (PR) Tools market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4871.2 million by 2025, from $ 3209.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Public Relations (PR) Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Public Relations (PR) Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Outbrain, Onalytica, Google, Salesforce, Meltwater, Business Wire, IrisPR Software, Cision AB, ISentia. AirPR Software, Prezly, Agility, TrendKite, Red Wheat, IPR Software

This study considers the Public Relations (PR) Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Public Relations (PR) Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public Relations (PR) Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public Relations (PR) Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Public Relations (PR) Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

