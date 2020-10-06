COVID-19 Impact on Virtual Private Network Market Forecast Showing 11.7% CAGR to 2025

Global Virtual Private Network Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market will register a 11.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2407.2 million by 2025, from $ 1545.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Virtual Private Network (VPN) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Private Internet Access, Express VPN, Nord VPN, Cyber Ghost, Hotspot Shield, TorGuard, Golden Frog, IP Vanish VPN, VPN Pure, Buffered VPN, Safer VPN

This study considers the Virtual Private Network (VPN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Private Network (VPN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Private Network (VPN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Private Network (VPN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Players

4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Private Internet Access

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Offered

11.1.3 Private Internet Access Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Private Internet Access News

11.2 Express VPN

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Offered

11.2.3 Express VPN Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Express VPN News

11.3 Nord VPN

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Offered

11.3.3 Nord VPN Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Nord VPN News

11.4 Cyber Ghost

