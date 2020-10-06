The impact of the coronavirus on the Digital Textile Printing Market Outlook 2020-2026: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Digital Textile Printing Market report covers the COVID 19 impact analysis on key drivers influencing market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by key players and the Digital Textile Printing market as a whole. The complete profile of the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, D.Gen, Roland, Durst Phototechnik, Dover Corporation, Konica Minolta, Ricoh ) is mentioned such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Supply, Future Strategies, and The Technological Developments that they are making are also included within this Digital Textile Printing market report. The historical data from 2012 to 2020 and forecast data from 2020 to 2026.

Scope of Digital Textile Printing Market: The major factors driving the growth of the digital textile printing market include the growing demand for sustainable printing; increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries; shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs; development of new technologies in the textile industry; and reduced per unit cost of printing with digital printers.

The market for roll to roll printing process held the largest market share in 2017. In 2017, the roll to roll printing process accounted for more than two-third of the digital textile printing market. This process is majorly used in textile and decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. The major uses in textile and decor are home textile, upholstery, linens, drapery, scarves, ties, bags, sportswear, footwear, clothes, interior decor, etc. Uses in the soft signage and industrial segments include carpets, posters, banners, flags, vehicle wrapping, wallpaper, building material, POS display, etc.

The Digital Textile Printing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Textile Printing.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Textile and Decor

☯ Industrial

☯ Soft Signage

☯ Direct to Garment

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Sublimation

☯ Pigment

☯ Reactive

☯ Acid

☯ Others

Digital Textile Printing Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Other Regions

