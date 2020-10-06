DevOps Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Atlassian, AWS, CA Technologies, Google, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, Puppet, Red Hat

DevOps Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of DevOps market.

DevOps provides solutions to multiple applications, such as application management, continuous delivery, software development & testing, fast forward product innovation, and others. Furthermore, it helps to mechanize complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users. The Growing need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment are some key aspects that will drive the DevOps market during the forecast period. Also, increasing focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX will have a positive impact on the market. Heavy dependence on legacy processes will hinder the devops market globally. Resistance to adopt new tools and technologies, and lack of skilled professionals are some challenges that will hinder the DevOps market globally.

Low switching costs between private & public cloud models stimulated the demand for a hybrid cloud model across several user types, which is anticipated to fuel the DevOps market growth in the near future. Operations handled by automated devices are more accurate and effective as compared to manual procedures. Therefore, to minimize the cost of operational failure, organizations have shifted toward automated software deployment. Furthermore, reduced cost in the maintenance of the DevOps drives the market globally.

The reports cover key developments in the DevOps market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from DevOps market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for DevOps market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Atlassian

AWS

CA Technologies

Google

IBM

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Oracle

Puppet

Red Hat

The “Global DevOps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DevOps market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global DevOps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DevOps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The DevOps market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, organization size, and vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as solution, and service. On the basis of deployment model market is segmented as public, private, and hybrid. On the basis of vertical market is segmented as BFSI, Healthcare, telecommunications and ITES, and manufacturing.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting DevOps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global DevOps Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global DevOps market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall DevOps market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

