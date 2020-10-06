IoT in Education Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Amazon, ARM, Cisco, Educomp, Google, Hitachi, IBM, Intel, Pearson, Unit4

IoT in Education Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of IoT in Education market.

The IoT in education market is propelled by several factors including, low-cost of devices, increasing internet penetration, as well as initiatives by several governments to implement IoT in their education sector.

Also, increasing students’ requirement to receive information anywhere and anytime and the rising need to proliferate information has resulted in increased adoption of IoT enabled solutions in the education industry. However, inadequate IT infrastructure in certain countries and lack of available funds for integrating IoT may hinder the market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the IoT in Education market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IoT in Education market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT in Education market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services

ARM Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Educomp Solutions

Google Inc.

Hitachi LTD.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Pearson Plc

Unit4

The “Global IoT in Education Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT in Education market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global IoT in Education market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT in Education market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global IoT in Education market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, and end-user. Based on solution, the IoT in Education market is segmented as integrated workplace management system, building information modeling, facility operations and security management, facility environment management, lease accounting and real estate management, and others. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. Based on end user, the IoT in Education market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, transport and logistics, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IoT in Education market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global IoT in Education Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT in Education market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT in Education market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the IoT in Education Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the IoT in Education Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of IoT in Education Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global IoT in Education Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

