Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2020-2027 with Top Players
Ameco Research offers detailed business research reports the global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.
The global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs market report provides in-depth analysis of the factors impacting the growth of target market along with insights on the aspects that create opportunities for player in order to survive the competitive market. The report provides the business outlook of the major player with their business overview, product portfolio, revenue by segment and region. It covers a detailed analysis in the key strategies adopted by the players in order to gain a business upfront against other competitors. The globe market report by region is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.
The published report provides valuable information on the revenue, consumption and production of the particular product in the market. The report provide data related to marketing strategies, marketing channels, and market positioning that is expected to help enterprises for strategic decision making. In addition, it also explains the current scenario and ongoing trend in the market along with revenue generation opportunities for players.
The global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs market data is gathered through extensive secondary and primary research and with the help of industry experts the data is validated and compiled in report that constitutes valuable such as pricing analysis, cost structure analysis, revenue share, and production share by manufactures. It also provides information related to various government regulation, new product launches and recent advancements on global level.
The information provided in the report is expected to help players in making decision related to establishment of new manufacturing units, strategic business merger and acquisition, and joint ventures. It provides data of the key raw materials, key suppliers of raw materials, and the market concentration rate of raw materials.
Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Breakdown Data by Type
Penetration and Dehulling Inhibitors
DNA Polymerase Inhibitors
Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
Protein Inhibitors
Neuraminidase Inhibitors
Broad-spectrum Antiviral Drugs
Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Breakdown Data by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Household
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
Pfizer
Roche
Sanofi
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co. (MSD)
Novartis
AbbVie
Gilead Sciences
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Amgen
AstraZeneca
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Eli Lilly
Teva
Bayer
Novo Nordisk
Allergan
Takeda
Boehringer Ingelheim
Table Of Content
Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Research Report 2020
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Penetration and Dehulling Inhibitors
1.2.3 DNA Polymerase Inhibitors
1.2.4 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
1.2.5 Protein Inhibitors
1.2.6 Neuraminidase Inhibitors
1.2.7 Broad-spectrum Antiviral Drugs
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Household
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Revenue
3.4 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Area Served
3.6 Key Players Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
8 China
8.1 China Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Pfizer
11.1.1 Pfizer Company Details
11.1.2 Pfizer Business Overview
11.1.3 Pfizer Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.1.4 Pfizer Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development
11.2 Roche
11.2.1 Roche Company Details
11.2.2 Roche Business Overview
11.2.3 Roche Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.2.4 Roche Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Roche Recent Development
11.3 Sanofi
11.3.1 Sanofi Company Details
11.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview
11.3.3 Sanofi Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.3.4 Sanofi Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development
11.4 Johnson & Johnson
11.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview
11.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.5 Merck & Co. (MSD)
11.5.1 Merck & Co. (MSD) Company Details
11.5.2 Merck & Co. (MSD) Business Overview
11.5.3 Merck & Co. (MSD) Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.5.4 Merck & Co. (MSD) Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Merck & Co. (MSD) Recent Development
11.6 Novartis
11.6.1 Novartis Company Details
11.6.2 Novartis Business Overview
11.6.3 Novartis Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.6.4 Novartis Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Novartis Recent Development
11.7 AbbVie
11.7.1 AbbVie Company Details
11.7.2 AbbVie Business Overview
11.7.3 AbbVie Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.7.4 AbbVie Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 AbbVie Recent Development
11.8 Gilead Sciences
11.8.1 Gilead Sciences Company Details
11.8.2 Gilead Sciences Business Overview
11.8.3 Gilead Sciences Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.8.4 Gilead Sciences Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Development
11.9 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
11.9.1 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company Details
11.9.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Business Overview
11.9.3 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.9.4 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Recent Development
11.10 Amgen
11.10.1 Amgen Company Details
11.10.2 Amgen Business Overview
11.10.3 Amgen Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
11.10.4 Amgen Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Amgen Recent Development
11.11 AstraZeneca
10.11.1 AstraZeneca Company Details
10.11.2 AstraZeneca Business Overview
10.11.3 AstraZeneca Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.11.4 AstraZeneca Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development
11.12 Bristol-Myers Squibb
10.12.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details
10.12.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview
10.12.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.12.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development
11.13 Eli Lilly
10.13.1 Eli Lilly Company Details
10.13.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview
10.13.3 Eli Lilly Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.13.4 Eli Lilly Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development
11.14 Teva
10.14.1 Teva Company Details
10.14.2 Teva Business Overview
10.14.3 Teva Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.14.4 Teva Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Teva Recent Development
11.15 Bayer
10.15.1 Bayer Company Details
10.15.2 Bayer Business Overview
10.15.3 Bayer Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.15.4 Bayer Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Bayer Recent Development
11.16 Novo Nordisk
10.16.1 Novo Nordisk Company Details
10.16.2 Novo Nordisk Business Overview
10.16.3 Novo Nordisk Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.16.4 Novo Nordisk Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Development
11.17 Allergan
10.17.1 Allergan Company Details
10.17.2 Allergan Business Overview
10.17.3 Allergan Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.17.4 Allergan Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Allergan Recent Development
11.18 Takeda
10.18.1 Takeda Company Details
10.18.2 Takeda Business Overview
10.18.3 Takeda Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.18.4 Takeda Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Takeda Recent Development
11.19 Boehringer Ingelheim
10.19.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Company Details
10.19.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Business Overview
10.19.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Introduction
10.19.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Revenue in Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
