A2P SMS Market including top key players Vonage, tyntec, Tanla Solutions and Trillian Group Ltd, Twilio Inc

The global A2P SMS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 62.10 Bn in the year 2025.

A2P SMS is the communication taking place between an application and a subscriber over messaging services for various purposes. With the evolution of smartphones accompanied with the emergence of OTT players in the market, the MNO’s have seen a sharp dip in the revenues earned from P2P (Peer-to-Peer) messaging services. However, there has been a parallel increase in the A2P SMS revenues for MNOs globally.

SMS can reach to a customer’s even in the remotest area where there is a network connection and eventually becomes the easiest mode of communication with the customer. Distinct from instant messaging services, SMS service can function on standard and basic mobiles and it doesn’t depend on an internet connection to work. The reach and flexibility of SMS services when compared to online services is much more and the advantage of pre-paid mobile users still receiving text messages even if they’re out of balance gives the mode an upper hand. Some of the key features of messaging is that it achieves higher read rate within minutes and boasts the highest engagement rate when compared to emails and OTT mobile messaging apps. Eventually, with customers more likely to open messages than emails, it is vivid that A2P SMS market would be driven due to this.

Download PDF Sample Report Here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000559/

The key players profiled in the report are :

DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, AANAM Technologies, Twilio Inc., CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd., Syniverse Technologies, Vonage, tyntec, Tanla Solutions and Trillian Group Ltd.

One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for A2P SMS adoptions is increasing number of mobile phone subscribers globally making it ubiquitous devices for communication purposes. BFSI sector has witnessed large developments in the last decade. Consumer data safety and the importance of marketing strategies has been put forth as the prime factors while designing A2P campaigns for any industry vertical. The ubiquitous nature of SMS services has favored the growth of A2P SMS market significantly A2P messages are being used by banks, healthcare institutions for reminders, mobile event ticketing, One Time Passwords (OTP), flight & train updates, promotional activities and polling contests etc. to name a few.

Read More About This Report At @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000559/

In our study, we have segmented the A2P SMS market by type, application, and business model and vertical. The type segment of A2P SMS market includes Cloud API Messaging Platform and Traditional & Managed Messaging Services. On the basis of applications the A2P SMS market is broadly segmented into Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services and Other Services. Moreover, the market for A2P SMS is bifurcated on the basis of vertical that have large applications of A2P SMSs that include BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Transport , Hospitality and other vertical sectors that find large applications of A2P SMSs. On the basis of geography, the A2P SMS market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

About Us –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id :[email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com