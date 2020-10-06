Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Increasing Demand with New Technologies by 2027 – AGC, Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco

Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) are photovoltaic material which is used to replace certain conventional building materials; it is used in the parts of building such as the facade, roof, walls, and others. Increasing the use of BIPV into the new construction of building as it is a source of the electrical power are boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. Growing awareness about green building and increasing the adoption of solar energy harnessing systems is further accelerates the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

Within the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– AGC Inc.

– Avenston Group

– BELECTRIC

– BiPVco

– Canadian Solar

– First Solar

– Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Europe

– Heliatek GmbH

– Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

– Onyx Solar Group LLC

The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of telematics and connected vehicle systems. Furthermore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost market growth. However, the high costs of technology adoption may hinder the growth of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of high specific energy supercapacitor creates lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Increasing awareness in infrastructure companies about the zero-emission building is increasing demand for the BIVP. Moreover, BIPV improves the energy efficiency of the building; henceforth, boosting the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. However, the high cost associated with BIPV is the key hindering factor for the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market. The growing demand for the solar solution in the construction of the building is expected to drive the growth of the building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

