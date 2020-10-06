Latest News 2020: Term Life Assurance Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Term Life Assurance Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Term Life Assurance market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Term Life Assurance industry. Growth of the overall Term Life Assurance market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Term Life Assurance Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Term Life Assurance industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Term Life Assurance market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal and Gene. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Term Life Assurance market is segmented into

Level Term Life Insurance

Decreasing Term Life Insurance

Based on Application Term Life Assurance market is segmented into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels