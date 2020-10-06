Hydrophobic Coating Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2017 – 2025
New Study on the Global Hydrophobic Coating Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Hydrophobic Coating market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Hydrophobic Coating market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Hydrophobic Coating market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Hydrophobic Coating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Hydrophobic Coating , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Hydrophobic Coating market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Hydrophobic Coating market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Hydrophobic Coating market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Hydrophobic Coating market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
key players in hydrophobic coating market are expected to face intense competition from the local and regional players over the forecast period. The easy availability of raw materials, increasing end-use industries, immense scope of new product development is likely to open new opportunities for the industry players over the forecast period.
The anti-microbial coatings segment in the global hydrophobic coating market is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to its increasing application in the medical industry. The high demand from medical and optical applications is supposed to drive the growth of this segment. The aerospace industry sector is expected to gain market share during the forecast period due to the increasing use of anti-corrosive and anti-wetting coatings.
Hydrophobic Coating Market: Segmentation
On the Basis of Properties, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:
- Anti-Microbial
- Anti-Icing/Wetting
- Anti-Fouling
- Anti-Corrosion
- Self-Cleaning
On the Basis of Application, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Construction
- Medical
- Optical
Hydrophobic Coating Market: Region Wise Outlook
The global hydrophobic coating market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in industries including automotive, construction, medical, and optical is supposed to drive the hydrophobic coating market in APEJ region over the forecast period. China is estimated to dominate the APEJ hydrophobic coating market due to the increase in automotive industry in this area. The growth in automotive production on account of rising demand for passenger cars is expected to drive the North America hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. The increase in investment by the major players to set up new production sites in Western European countries is expected to drive the hydrophobic coating market in this area.
Hydrophobic Coating Market: Key Players
Hydrophobic Coating market has several global operators, some of the major stakeholders among them include
- BASF SE
- Aculon Inc.
- 3M Company
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Accucoat Inc
- NEI Corporation
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
- NANOKOTE
- Precision Coating
- Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.
