Mobile Payments Market is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 to 2022 with top key venders like Orange S.A.,Vodacom Group Limited,MasterCard Incorporated

Mobile Payments Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 to 2022 and reach $3,388 billion by 2022. Mobile payment refers to the payment for goods or services or transfer of money through mobile/smartphones. The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with big brands entering the market and developing advanced technologies that provide the ease of payment using mobile/smartphones.

The global mobile payments market report provides analysis based on mode of transaction, mobile payment, application, and geography. By mode of transaction, the market is segmented into short message service (SMS), wireless application protocol (WAP), and near field communication (NFC). By type of mobile payment, the market is bifurcated into mobile wallets/bank cards and mobile money.

Key Players:

Orange S.A.,Vodacom Group Limited,MasterCard Incorporated,Bharti Airtel Limited,MTN Group Limited,Safaricom Limited,PayPal Holdings, Inc.,Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited,Millicom International Cellular SA,Mahindra Comviva,One97 Communications Ltd.,TIO Networks Corp,Google Inc (Google Wallet),Apple Inc (Apple Pay)

Various applications of mobile payment include entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation, and others. The market is further analyzed across geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Mobile Payments market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Mobile Payments market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Mobile Payments industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market The evolution of significant market aspects Industry-wide investigation of market segments Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years Market share evaluation Study of niche industrial sectors Tactical approaches of the market leaders Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

