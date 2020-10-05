Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026 | EMD Medical Technologies, Iskra Medical, Curatronic Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnetic Therapy Instrument report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetic Therapy Instrument report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Research Report: EMD Medical Technologies, Iskra Medical, Curatronic Ltd., Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH, BEMER

Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Segmentation by Product: Magnetostatic Therapy

Dynamic Magnetic Therapy



Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Segmentation by Application: Homecare

Hospital and Clinic

Laboratory



The Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnetic Therapy Instrument market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnetic Therapy Instrument industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnetic Therapy Instrument market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Magnetic Therapy Instrument Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Magnetostatic Therapy

1.3.3 Dynamic Magnetic Therapy

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Homecare

1.4.3 Hospital and Clinic

1.4.4 Laboratory

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Magnetic Therapy Instrument Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Magnetic Therapy Instrument Industry

1.6.1.1 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Magnetic Therapy Instrument Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Magnetic Therapy Instrument Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Magnetic Therapy Instrument Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Magnetic Therapy Instrument Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Magnetic Therapy Instrument Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Magnetic Therapy Instrument Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Magnetic Therapy Instrument as of 2019)

3.4 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Magnetic Therapy Instrument Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Magnetic Therapy Instrument Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Magnetic Therapy Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Magnetic Therapy Instrument Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 EMD Medical Technologies

8.1.1 EMD Medical Technologies Corporation Information

8.1.2 EMD Medical Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 EMD Medical Technologies Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Products and Services

8.1.5 EMD Medical Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 EMD Medical Technologies Recent Developments

8.2 Iskra Medical

8.2.1 Iskra Medical Corporation Information

8.2.2 Iskra Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Iskra Medical Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Products and Services

8.2.5 Iskra Medical SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Iskra Medical Recent Developments

8.3 Curatronic Ltd.

8.3.1 Curatronic Ltd. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Curatronic Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Curatronic Ltd. Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Products and Services

8.3.5 Curatronic Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Curatronic Ltd. Recent Developments

8.4 Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH

8.4.1 Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH Corporation Information

8.4.2 Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Products and Services

8.4.5 Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Swiss Bionic Solutions Holding GmbH Recent Developments

8.5 BEMER

8.5.1 BEMER Corporation Information

8.5.2 BEMER Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 BEMER Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Products and Services

8.5.5 BEMER SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 BEMER Recent Developments

9 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Magnetic Therapy Instrument Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Instrument Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Sales Channels

11.2.2 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Distributors

11.3 Magnetic Therapy Instrument Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”