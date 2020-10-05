Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2026 | Globus Medical, DePuy Synthes, Stryker

“

The report titled Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Research Report: Globus Medical, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, AxioMed, Paradigm Spine, B.Braun Melsungen, NuVasive, Simplify Medical, Orthofix International, K2M, Medtronic

Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Segmentation by Product: Biopolymer Material

Metal Material



Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Biopolymer Material

1.3.3 Metal Material

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Industry

1.6.1.1 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc as of 2019)

3.4 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Globus Medical

8.1.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

8.1.2 Globus Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Globus Medical Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.1.5 Globus Medical SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Globus Medical Recent Developments

8.2 DePuy Synthes

8.2.1 DePuy Synthes Corporation Information

8.2.2 DePuy Synthes Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 DePuy Synthes Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.2.5 DePuy Synthes SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 DePuy Synthes Recent Developments

8.3 Stryker

8.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

8.3.2 Stryker Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Stryker Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.3.5 Stryker SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Stryker Recent Developments

8.4 AxioMed

8.4.1 AxioMed Corporation Information

8.4.2 AxioMed Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 AxioMed Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.4.5 AxioMed SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 AxioMed Recent Developments

8.5 Paradigm Spine

8.5.1 Paradigm Spine Corporation Information

8.5.2 Paradigm Spine Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Paradigm Spine Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.5.5 Paradigm Spine SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Paradigm Spine Recent Developments

8.6 B.Braun Melsungen

8.6.1 B.Braun Melsungen Corporation Information

8.6.2 B.Braun Melsungen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 B.Braun Melsungen Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.6.5 B.Braun Melsungen SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 B.Braun Melsungen Recent Developments

8.7 NuVasive

8.7.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

8.7.2 NuVasive Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 NuVasive Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.7.5 NuVasive SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 NuVasive Recent Developments

8.8 Simplify Medical

8.8.1 Simplify Medical Corporation Information

8.8.2 Simplify Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Simplify Medical Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.8.5 Simplify Medical SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Simplify Medical Recent Developments

8.9 Orthofix International

8.9.1 Orthofix International Corporation Information

8.9.2 Orthofix International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Orthofix International Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.9.5 Orthofix International SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Orthofix International Recent Developments

8.10 K2M

8.10.1 K2M Corporation Information

8.10.2 K2M Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 K2M Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.10.5 K2M SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 K2M Recent Developments

8.11 Medtronic

8.11.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.11.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Medtronic Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Products and Services

8.11.5 Medtronic SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

9 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Sales Channels

11.2.2 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Distributors

11.3 Artificial Cervical Intervertebral Disc Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

