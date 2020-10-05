FRP Composite Materials Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Reliance Industries, Aeron Composite, Composites

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global FRP Composite Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global FRP Composite Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The FRP Composite Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the FRP Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global FRP Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global FRP Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global FRP Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global FRP Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global FRP Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global FRP Composite Materials Market Research Report: Reliance Industries, Aeron Composite, Composites, Chemposites, Fibregrate, Carlson, American Fiberglass Rebar, American Grating, Engineered Composites, B&B FRP Manufacturing, FRP Composites, Ten Cate NV, Zoltek, Hyosung

Global FRP Composite Materials Market Segmentation by Product: Aramid

Glass

Carbon

Basalt



Global FRP Composite Materials Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Construction

Electronic

Defense

Others



The FRP Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global FRP Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global FRP Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the FRP Composite Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in FRP Composite Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global FRP Composite Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global FRP Composite Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global FRP Composite Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FRP Composite Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key FRP Composite Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aramid

1.4.3 Glass

1.4.4 Carbon

1.4.5 Basalt

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Electronic

1.5.5 Defense

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global FRP Composite Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global FRP Composite Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 FRP Composite Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 FRP Composite Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 FRP Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 FRP Composite Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by FRP Composite Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 FRP Composite Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 FRP Composite Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 FRP Composite Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers FRP Composite Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into FRP Composite Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 FRP Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 FRP Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 FRP Composite Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global FRP Composite Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America FRP Composite Materials by Country

6.1.1 North America FRP Composite Materials Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe FRP Composite Materials by Country

7.1.1 Europe FRP Composite Materials Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific FRP Composite Materials by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific FRP Composite Materials Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America FRP Composite Materials by Country

9.1.1 Latin America FRP Composite Materials Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Composite Materials by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa FRP Composite Materials Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Composite Materials Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa FRP Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Reliance Industries

11.1.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Reliance Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Reliance Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Reliance Industries FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.1.5 Reliance Industries Related Developments

11.2 Aeron Composite

11.2.1 Aeron Composite Corporation Information

11.2.2 Aeron Composite Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Aeron Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Aeron Composite FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.2.5 Aeron Composite Related Developments

11.3 Composites

11.3.1 Composites Corporation Information

11.3.2 Composites Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Composites FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.3.5 Composites Related Developments

11.4 Chemposites

11.4.1 Chemposites Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chemposites Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Chemposites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Chemposites FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.4.5 Chemposites Related Developments

11.5 Fibregrate

11.5.1 Fibregrate Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fibregrate Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Fibregrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fibregrate FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.5.5 Fibregrate Related Developments

11.6 Carlson

11.6.1 Carlson Corporation Information

11.6.2 Carlson Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Carlson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Carlson FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.6.5 Carlson Related Developments

11.7 American Fiberglass Rebar

11.7.1 American Fiberglass Rebar Corporation Information

11.7.2 American Fiberglass Rebar Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 American Fiberglass Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 American Fiberglass Rebar FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.7.5 American Fiberglass Rebar Related Developments

11.8 American Grating

11.8.1 American Grating Corporation Information

11.8.2 American Grating Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 American Grating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 American Grating FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.8.5 American Grating Related Developments

11.9 Engineered Composites

11.9.1 Engineered Composites Corporation Information

11.9.2 Engineered Composites Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Engineered Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Engineered Composites FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.9.5 Engineered Composites Related Developments

11.10 B&B FRP Manufacturing

11.10.1 B&B FRP Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.10.2 B&B FRP Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 B&B FRP Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 B&B FRP Manufacturing FRP Composite Materials Products Offered

11.10.5 B&B FRP Manufacturing Related Developments

11.12 Ten Cate NV

11.12.1 Ten Cate NV Corporation Information

11.12.2 Ten Cate NV Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Ten Cate NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Ten Cate NV Products Offered

11.12.5 Ten Cate NV Related Developments

11.13 Zoltek

11.13.1 Zoltek Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zoltek Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Zoltek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Zoltek Products Offered

11.13.5 Zoltek Related Developments

11.14 Hyosung

11.14.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hyosung Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Hyosung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Hyosung Products Offered

11.14.5 Hyosung Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 FRP Composite Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: FRP Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: FRP Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: FRP Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key FRP Composite Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 FRP Composite Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”