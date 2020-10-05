Floor Paints Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Floor Paints market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floor Paints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floor Paints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floor Paints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floor Paints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floor Paints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floor Paints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Paints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Paints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Floor Paints Market Research Report: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints, Tambour, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Roto Polymers, Maris Polymers, RPM International, ArmorPoxy, Milliken & Company, Florock Polyme, 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Akzo Nobel, Koninklijke, RPM International, DowDuPont, Lubrizol, Asian Paints
Global Floor Paints Market Segmentation by Product: Concrete Floors Paints
Hardwood Floors Paints
Tile Floors Paints
Other
Global Floor Paints Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings and Garages
Commercial Buildings and Garages
Industrial Premises
The Floor Paints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Paints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Paints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Floor Paints market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floor Paints industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Floor Paints market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Floor Paints market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floor Paints market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Floor Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Floor Paints Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Floor Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Concrete Floors Paints
1.4.3 Hardwood Floors Paints
1.4.4 Tile Floors Paints
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Floor Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential Buildings and Garages
1.5.3 Commercial Buildings and Garages
1.5.4 Industrial Premises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Floor Paints Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Floor Paints Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Floor Paints Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Floor Paints, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Floor Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Floor Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Floor Paints Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Floor Paints Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Floor Paints Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Floor Paints Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Floor Paints Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Floor Paints Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Floor Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Floor Paints Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Floor Paints Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Floor Paints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Floor Paints Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Floor Paints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Floor Paints Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Floor Paints Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Floor Paints Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Floor Paints Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Floor Paints Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Floor Paints Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Floor Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Floor Paints Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Floor Paints Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Floor Paints Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Floor Paints Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Floor Paints Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Floor Paints Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Floor Paints Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Floor Paints Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Floor Paints Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Floor Paints Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Floor Paints Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Floor Paints Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Floor Paints Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Floor Paints by Country
6.1.1 North America Floor Paints Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Floor Paints Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Floor Paints by Country
7.1.1 Europe Floor Paints Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Floor Paints Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Floor Paints by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Floor Paints Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Floor Paints Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Floor Paints by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Floor Paints Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Floor Paints Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Paints by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Paints Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Paints Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Floor Paints Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.2 PPG Industries
11.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.2.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 PPG Industries Floor Paints Products Offered
11.2.5 PPG Industries Related Developments
11.3 Axalta Coating Systems
11.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information
11.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Floor Paints Products Offered
11.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments
11.4 Asian Paints
11.4.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information
11.4.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Asian Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Asian Paints Floor Paints Products Offered
11.4.5 Asian Paints Related Developments
11.5 Tambour
11.5.1 Tambour Corporation Information
11.5.2 Tambour Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Tambour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Tambour Floor Paints Products Offered
11.5.5 Tambour Related Developments
11.6 Akzo Nobel
11.6.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information
11.6.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Akzo Nobel Floor Paints Products Offered
11.6.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments
11.7 BASF
11.7.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.7.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 BASF Floor Paints Products Offered
11.7.5 BASF Related Developments
11.8 Roto Polymers
11.8.1 Roto Polymers Corporation Information
11.8.2 Roto Polymers Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Roto Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Roto Polymers Floor Paints Products Offered
11.8.5 Roto Polymers Related Developments
11.9 Maris Polymers
11.9.1 Maris Polymers Corporation Information
11.9.2 Maris Polymers Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Maris Polymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Maris Polymers Floor Paints Products Offered
11.9.5 Maris Polymers Related Developments
11.10 RPM International
11.10.1 RPM International Corporation Information
11.10.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 RPM International Floor Paints Products Offered
11.10.5 RPM International Related Developments
11.12 Milliken & Company
11.12.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information
11.12.2 Milliken & Company Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Milliken & Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Milliken & Company Products Offered
11.12.5 Milliken & Company Related Developments
11.13 Florock Polyme
11.13.1 Florock Polyme Corporation Information
11.13.2 Florock Polyme Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Florock Polyme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Florock Polyme Products Offered
11.13.5 Florock Polyme Related Developments
11.14 3M
11.14.1 3M Corporation Information
11.14.2 3M Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 3M Products Offered
11.14.5 3M Related Developments
11.17 Koninklijke
11.17.1 Koninklijke Corporation Information
11.17.2 Koninklijke Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Koninklijke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Koninklijke Products Offered
11.17.5 Koninklijke Related Developments
11.19 DowDuPont
11.19.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.19.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 DowDuPont Products Offered
11.19.5 DowDuPont Related Developments
11.20 Lubrizol
11.20.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information
11.20.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Lubrizol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Lubrizol Products Offered
11.20.5 Lubrizol Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Floor Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Floor Paints Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Floor Paints Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Floor Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Floor Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Floor Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Floor Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Floor Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Floor Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Floor Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Floor Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Floor Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Floor Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Floor Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Floor Paints Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Floor Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Floor Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Floor Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Floor Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Floor Paints Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Floor Paints Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Floor Paints Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Floor Paints Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Floor Paints Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Floor Paints Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
