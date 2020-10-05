Flocking Adhesives Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | DowDuPont, Kissel + Wolf, Schuster Beflockung

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Flocking Adhesives market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flocking Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flocking Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flocking Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flocking Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flocking Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flocking Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flocking Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flocking Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flocking Adhesives Market Research Report: DowDuPont, Kissel + Wolf, Schuster Beflockung, Sika, Lord, Stahl, Ralken Colours, StanChem, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Nyatex, International Coatings, Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari

Global Flocking Adhesives Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane Based Flocking Adhesives

Acrylic Based Flocking Adhesives

Epoxy Resin Based Flocking Adhesives

Other Flocking Adhesives



Global Flocking Adhesives Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Packaging

Others



The Flocking Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flocking Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flocking Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flocking Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flocking Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flocking Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flocking Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flocking Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flocking Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Flocking Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyurethane Based Flocking Adhesives

1.4.3 Acrylic Based Flocking Adhesives

1.4.4 Epoxy Resin Based Flocking Adhesives

1.4.5 Other Flocking Adhesives

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Textiles

1.5.4 Paper & Packaging

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Flocking Adhesives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Flocking Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Flocking Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Flocking Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Flocking Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Flocking Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flocking Adhesives Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Flocking Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Flocking Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Flocking Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flocking Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flocking Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Flocking Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Flocking Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Flocking Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Flocking Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flocking Adhesives by Country

6.1.1 North America Flocking Adhesives Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flocking Adhesives by Country

7.1.1 Europe Flocking Adhesives Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flocking Adhesives by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flocking Adhesives Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flocking Adhesives by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Flocking Adhesives Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flocking Adhesives by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flocking Adhesives Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flocking Adhesives Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flocking Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DowDuPont

11.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.1.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DowDuPont Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.1.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.2 Kissel + Wolf

11.2.1 Kissel + Wolf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kissel + Wolf Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Kissel + Wolf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kissel + Wolf Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.2.5 Kissel + Wolf Related Developments

11.3 Schuster Beflockung

11.3.1 Schuster Beflockung Corporation Information

11.3.2 Schuster Beflockung Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Schuster Beflockung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Schuster Beflockung Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.3.5 Schuster Beflockung Related Developments

11.4 Sika

11.4.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sika Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.4.5 Sika Related Developments

11.5 Lord

11.5.1 Lord Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lord Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Lord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Lord Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.5.5 Lord Related Developments

11.6 Stahl

11.6.1 Stahl Corporation Information

11.6.2 Stahl Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Stahl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Stahl Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.6.5 Stahl Related Developments

11.7 Ralken Colours

11.7.1 Ralken Colours Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ralken Colours Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Ralken Colours Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Ralken Colours Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.7.5 Ralken Colours Related Developments

11.8 StanChem

11.8.1 StanChem Corporation Information

11.8.2 StanChem Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 StanChem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 StanChem Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.8.5 StanChem Related Developments

11.9 H.B. Fuller

11.9.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

11.9.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 H.B. Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 H.B. Fuller Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.9.5 H.B. Fuller Related Developments

11.10 Henkel

11.10.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Henkel Flocking Adhesives Products Offered

11.10.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.12 International Coatings

11.12.1 International Coatings Corporation Information

11.12.2 International Coatings Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 International Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 International Coatings Products Offered

11.12.5 International Coatings Related Developments

11.13 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari

11.13.1 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Corporation Information

11.13.2 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Products Offered

11.13.5 Gemteks Tekstil Boyalari Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Flocking Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Flocking Adhesives Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Flocking Adhesives Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Flocking Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Flocking Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Flocking Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”