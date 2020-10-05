Metal Coatings Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026 | PPG INDUSTRIES, Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel

“

The report titled Global Metal Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Coatings Market Research Report: PPG INDUSTRIES, Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel, The Valspar, BASF, Dow, Kansai Paint, The Beckers, The Sherwin-Williams, Wacker Chemie

Global Metal Coatings Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Coating

Powder Coating



Global Metal Coatings Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Automobile

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Household Appliances

Other



The Metal Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid Coating

1.2.3 Powder Coating

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Household Appliances

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Metal Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Metal Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Metal Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Metal Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Metal Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Metal Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Metal Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Metal Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Metal Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Metal Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metal Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Metal Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Metal Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metal Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Metal Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Metal Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Metal Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Metal Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Metal Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Metal Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Metal Coatings Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Metal Coatings Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Metal Coatings Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Metal Coatings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Metal Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Metal Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Metal Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Metal Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Metal Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Metal Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Metal Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Metal Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Metal Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Metal Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Metal Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Metal Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Metal Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Metal Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Metal Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Metal Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Metal Coatings Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Metal Coatings Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe The Sherwin-Williams Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe The Sherwin-Williams Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe The Sherwin-Williams Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe The Sherwin-Williams Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Coatings Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Coatings Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coatings Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coatings Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 PPG INDUSTRIES

12.1.1 PPG INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 PPG INDUSTRIES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 PPG INDUSTRIES Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 PPG INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.2 Axalta Coating Systems

12.2.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

12.3 Akzonobel

12.3.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Akzonobel Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

12.4 The Valspar

12.4.1 The Valspar Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Valspar Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The Valspar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 The Valspar Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 The Valspar Recent Development

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BASF Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 BASF Recent Development

12.6 Dow

12.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dow Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Dow Recent Development

12.7 Kansai Paint

12.7.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kansai Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kansai Paint Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

12.8 The Beckers

12.8.1 The Beckers Corporation Information

12.8.2 The Beckers Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 The Beckers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 The Beckers Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 The Beckers Recent Development

12.9 The Sherwin-Williams

12.9.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.9.2 The Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 The Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 The Sherwin-Williams Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.10 Wacker Chemie

12.10.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wacker Chemie Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wacker Chemie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Wacker Chemie Metal Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Metal Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

