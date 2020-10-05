Trending News: Geotechnical Engineering Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Bechtel Group, Fluor Corp, KBR, Jacobs Engineering Group, AECOM, etc. | InForGrowth

Global Geotechnical Engineering Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Geotechnical Engineering Market.

Impact of COVID-19: Geotechnical Engineering Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Geotechnical Engineering industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Geotechnical Engineering market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Geotechnical Engineering Market Report are

Bechtel Group

Fluor Corp

KBR

Jacobs Engineering Group

AECOM

CB&I

CH2M HILL

The Turner Corp

AMEC

Kiewit Corp

Black & Veatch

Parsons Corporation

Parsons Brinckerhoff

Tetra Tech

PCL Construction Enterprises

HDR Inc

MWH Global

Arcadis

Skanska USA

The Whiting-Turner Contracting

Balfour Beatty

The Walsh Group

Tutor Perini

Clark Construction Group

Gilbane Building

Structure Tone

Mortenson Construction

McCarthy Holdings

DPR Construction

JE Dunn Construction G. Based on type, The report split into

Underground City Space Engineering

Slope and Excavation Engineering

Ground and Foundation Engineering. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Municipal Engineering

Hydraulic Engineering

Bridge and Tunnel Engineering

Mining Engineering

Marine Engineering

National Defense Engineering

Building Construction