Flavoured Yogurt Market 2020 Industry Analysis by – Incorporated., YILI.COM INC., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Nutrition Foundation, DANONE

Global Flavoured Yogurt Market By Product (Artificial Casings, Natural Casings), Types (Set Yogurt, Creamy Yogurt, Baby Yogurt, Low Fat & No-Fat Yogurt, Organic Yogurt, Standard Flavoured Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Drinking Yogurt, Strained/Greek Yogurt, Others), Distribution Channel (Hyper/Super Market, Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores, Others), Ingredients (Artificial Sweeteners, Colours, Fruits, Bacteria, Flavours, Others), Flavours (Blueberry, Strawberry, Vanilla, Mango, Other Flavours), Application (Ingredient, Dessert, Food & Beverage, Drugs, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global flavoured yogurt market is projected to rise to USD 144.31 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, introduction of new flavours and changing lifestyles of consumers.

Yogurt is formed by fermenting milk with bacteria. Yogurt when garnished or nourished with flavours derived from various sources such as fruits and vegetables, it is termed as flavoured yogurt. Flavoured yogurts are available in various forms based on criteria like low-fatty or non-fatty, frozen or regular and flavours from different fruits. There has been an increased demand for flavoured yoghurts due to the health benefits offered by it.

Market Drivers:

The shift in consumers’ behaviour towards nutritional value and also giving importance to taste and texture

Increasing income of consumers and their changing tastes and preferences

Customers preference of convenience, rather than focus on costs due to their tight packed busy lifestyles

Innovative and new forms of packaging of flavoured yoghurt attract consumers towards the products, stimulating them to buy it

Market Restraints:

High levels of preservatives present in the product restraints the growth of the market

Presence of already established competitors and competition from ice cream & other frozen desserts market hinders the growth of his market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Yoplait, the largest franchise brand of yoghurt and Dunkin’ Donuts have joined hands to launch 4 new breakfast pastry-inspired yogurt flavours which include Boston Kreme Donut, Apple Fritter, French Vanilla Latte and Cinnamon Coffee Roll. These launches would increase the sale the sale of yoghurts, and its uniqueness would help capturing a new segment in the yogurt market.

In January, 2018.Hormel Foods partnered with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt to launch its limited-edition peanut butter flavoured frozen yogurt, Skippy. It would be a blend of peanut butter and chocolate brownie flavoured frozen yogurt. This new flavour of yoghurt, would provide a unique taste for customers, and add yet another flavour in yoghurts in the market of flavoured yoghurts.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Flavoured yogurt market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Flavoured yogurt Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Flavoured yogurt market share, and production market share by type. Flavoured yogurt Market Size by Application: This section includes Flavoured yogurt market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Flavoured yogurt market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Flavoured yogurt Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Flavoured yogurt market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Flavoured yogurt Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by typeGlobal flavoured yogurt market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flavoured yogurt market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global flavoured yogurt are General Mills Inc., Nestlé, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., ULTIMA FOODS, Chobani, LLC., SODIAAL, Müller UK & Ireland, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., Chi Limited, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Lausanne Dairies, MENCHIE’S, Cargill, Incorporated., YILI.COM INC., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Nutrition Foundation, DANONE, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., FAGE International S.A., noosa yoghurt, The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation, Yoplait USA, INC, Fonterra Co-operative Group and Arla Foods amba among others.

