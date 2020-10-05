Patient Throughput And Capacity Management Market Will Be Valued At US$ 1,229.9 Mn By 2016-2024-End Latest Research

The need for aligning resources in healthcare settings has compelled medical organizations towards adoption of technological solutions that help manage & arrange patient care information in orderly fashion. Hospitals from across the globe are installing patient throughput & capacity management solutions to tackle challenges associated with management of increasing capacity & space. Ideal use of added functional capacity through improved patient throughput solutions is also a key trend driving the demand for such solutions. Persistence Market Research estimates that towards the end of 2024, more than US$ 1.2 Bn worth of patient throughput & capacity management solutions will be employed across the globe.

The global market for patient throughput & capacity management, according to Persistence Market Research’s report, is presently valued at US$ 834 Mn, and will soar steadily at 5% CAGR during the eight-year forecast period. The report further anticipates that over half of global revenues procured from sales of patient throughput & capacity management solutions will be accounted by the US and Canada.

North America’s dominance over the global patient throughput & capacity management market is justified by the region’s robust healthcare industry, which is also a proponent to technological advancements and adoption of intelligent solutions. Europe’s patient throughput & capacity management market will also leave a sizable imprint on the global market, registering a value CAGR of 5.3%.

High Demand for Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) Solutions

The report reveals that an analysis of global sales of patient throughput & capacity management solutions indicates a major upsurge in demand for RTLS solutions. With more than one-third share, RTLS solutions will remain a top-selling product dominating the global market revenues through 2024. Revenues from global sales of workflow management solutions will impose a consistent share on global revenues, while bed management solutions will exhibit revenue growth at 5.2% CAGR during the projected period. A majority of products offered in the global patient throughput & capacity management market will be offered as integrated solutions. Towards the end of 2024, integrated solutions will surpass 65% share on global revenues, while global demand for standalone solutions will register a marginal decline.

The report also reveals that over 40% of patient throughput & capacity management solutions are delivered through on-premise models. By 2024-end, on-premise delivery of patient throughput & capacity management solutions will net nearly US$ 500 Mn in global revenues. On the other hand, cloud-based delivery is likely to lose out its traction, but will witness a negligible downtrend in terms of revenue growth. The report has also profiled companies such as

Epic Systems Corporation

Company Overview

Products/Brand Offerings

Key Developments

Growth Strategies

STANLEY Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

CERNER CORPORATION

TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

Awarepoint Corporation

Allscripts

Care Logistics LLC

Central Logic

Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

Others

