Ready To Use Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2025

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market

The global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market size is projected to reach US$ 1792.8 million by 2026, from US$ 512.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Scope and Segment

Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market is segmented by Type, and by End User. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by End User for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ZEISS

HOYA Corporation

EssilorLuxottica

Ovctek

Alpha Corporation

Paragon

EUCLID

Brighten Optix

Lucid Korea

Procornea

WeiXing Optical

Contex

Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO)

Conant

Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Breakdown Data by Type

Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses

Myopia Control Contact Lenses

There were two main type of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens), Spectacle Lenses and Contact Lenses. In 2019, sales volume of Spectacle Lenses took up 82.88% of the market share.

Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Breakdown Data by End User

Children (6-12 years old)

Teenagers (12-18 years old)

Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) for Children (6-12 years old) took up 80.59% of market share in 2019, in terms of sales volume.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by End User segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Share Analysis

