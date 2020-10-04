Contrast Media Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Contrast Media Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Contrast Media manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , contrast media is the substance used to enhance the contrast of an image, and hence, making an image more detailed and clearer. Contrast media is increasingly being used in various medical imaging technique, such as MRI and CT. The contrast media market is segmented by type, procedure, indication, application, and geography.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098990

Top Players Are:

Bayer AG

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

GE Healthcare

Guerbet Group

Jodas Expoim

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Magnus Health

Spago Nanomedical AB

Taejoon Pharm Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the contrast media market include the increase in the incidences of chronic diseases, rising demand for image-guided procedures and diagnostics, and a large number of approvals for contrast agents.

– Image-guided procedures can help determine if a cancer is malignant or benign. With the increased prevalence and the increase in the number of cancer cases in both developing and developed economies of the world, it is necessary to provide procedures that can help patients get a diagnosis at the earlier stages.

– The demand for diagnostics imaging is at an all-time high, with multiple types of chronic diseases prevalent, globally.

– According to a report by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the rise in the volume of imaging services per medicare beneficiary is highest among all other services provided by the physicians.

– Image-guided surgeries (IGS) are gaining acceptance with time. These procedures are useful for diagnosis as well as treatment of multiple conditions.