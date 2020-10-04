Contrast Media Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Contrast Media Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Contrast Media manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , contrast media is the substance used to enhance the contrast of an image, and hence, making an image more detailed and clearer. Contrast media is increasingly being used in various medical imaging technique, such as MRI and CT. The contrast media market is segmented by type, procedure, indication, application, and geography.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
Various types of media are used for the examination of different body parts based on disease and diagnosis requirements. The general population has higher chances of ionizing radiation exposure, when undergoing medical diagnostic procedures. The ionizing radiation is employed in X-rays, mammography, CT scans, fluoroscopic procedures, and nuclear medicine examinations. These are occasionally used in angiography and radiography. The applications are varied based on the contrast material, such as iodine-based contrast agent is used in computed tomographic (CT), to enhance the visualization of vascular structures in the body. The barium-based compounds, such as barium sulfate, are used largely in X-rays. In nuclear medicine, the ionizing radiation-based radioimaging is useful in multiple scans, such as bone imaging, cerebral perfusion, lung ventilation and perfusion, myocardial perfusion and imaging, thyroid imaging, and hepatobiliary imaging, among others. The reimbursement scenarios associated are complicated. The cost of contrast material is non-reimbursable for primary diagnostic procedures, as per the insurance planning companies in the United States. During the forecast period, the demand is expected to rise geometrically for ionizing-based radiation, owing to technological advancements and increasing disease complexities.
North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America holds a major share in the contrast media market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The first gadolinium-based contrast agent was approved in the United States. Four agents were approved in the United States in the past decade and they have set a string trend in the industry to continue to find more efficient, more accurate, and safe agents. The contrast media sales are expected to increase in the United States in the coming years. Among the different imaging modalities, sales of contrast media for ultrasound market may have a considerable growth rate. The United States is the largest consumer market for contrast media in North America. Increase in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases, is the major driving factor for the market growth in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Contrast Media Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in the Incidences of Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Image-guided Procedures and Diagnostics
4.2.3 Large Number of Approvals for Contrast Agents
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects and Allergic Reactions Associated with Contrast Agents
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Iodinated Contrast Media
5.1.2 Gadolinium-based Contrast Media
5.1.3 Microbubble Contrast Media
5.1.4 Barium-based Contrast Media
5.2 By Procedure
5.2.1 X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)
5.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
5.2.3 Ultrasound
5.3 By Indication
5.3.1 Cardiovascular Disease
5.3.2 Oncology
5.3.3 Gastrointestinal Disorders
5.3.4 Neurological Disorders
5.3.5 Other Indications
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging
5.4.2 Non-ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bayer AG
6.1.2 Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Guerbet Group
6.1.5 Jodas Expoim
6.1.6 Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
6.1.7 Magnus Health
6.1.8 Spago Nanomedical AB
6.1.9 Taejoon Pharm
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
