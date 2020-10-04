Dental X-Ray Systems Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
“Dental X-Ray Systems Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Dental X-Ray Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The dental x-ray systems encompass various dental x-ray devices, including mobile and fixed x-ray systems, based on analog and digital technologies. The procedure type segment of the report covers different types of dental x-ray screening, such as bite-wing x-rays, periapical x-rays, and occlusal x-rays, among others.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098985
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14098985
Key Market Trends:
The Digital X-ray Systems Segment is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Overall Market
The digital x-ray segment is expected to register significant growth. An increasing number of medical specialists are upgrading their analog systems to digital ones, owing to benefits, like increased speeds and flexibility. Furthermore, current generations of digital x-ray systems are equipped with the capabilities of integrated storage and data distribution tools, allowing seamless integration with the existing digital medical device infrastructure and widely used telehealth and EHR systems.
Government organizations are also promoting the adoption of digital x-ray systems. The United States federal agency of Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced a policy to decrease Medicare reimbursements by 20%, for the medical tests employing analog x-ray systems. Thus, the procedural and operational advantages enabled by digital systems, coupled with government initiatives, are fueling the higher adoption of digital x-ray systems.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Dental X-ray Systems Market
The US dental x-ray systems market held the largest market share in 2018. The primary factors behind the large market size are high awareness among the patient population and high replacement rates of medical technologies. Additionally, the rising geriatric population in this region is likely to contribute toward the growth of the dental digital x-ray systems market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14098985
Detailed TOC of Dental X-Ray Systems Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Dental Imaging Methodologies
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Dental Radiography Systems
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Analog X-ray Systems
5.1.2 Digital X-ray Systems
5.2 By Procedure Type
5.2.1 Intraoral X-rays
5.2.1.1 Bite-wing X-rays
5.2.1.2 Periapical X-rays
5.2.1.3 Occlusal X-rays
5.2.2 Extraoral X-rays
5.2.2.1 Panoramic X-rays
5.2.2.2 Dental Computed Tomography
5.2.2.3 Cephalometric Projections
5.2.2.4 Other Extraoral X-rays
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Air Techniques Inc.
6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.
6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
6.1.6 Planmeca
6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
6.1.8 Valtech Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Yoshida Dental
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Organization: Industry Research
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Intelligent Toilet Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026
Cloud GIS Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis
Materials Processing Equipment Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
Adjustable Headlamps For Men Market Size 2020 Share by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2026
Infant Formula Milk Powder Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Military Aircraft Engines Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026
Green Solvents and Bio Solvents Market by Future Growth Rate 2020 – Emerging Trends, New Investments Policy, Development Analysis, Business Challenges, and Regional Outlook by 2025
Stone Machinery Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Blood Glucose Testing Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Multiple Push-button Light Switches Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Ketorolac Injection Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Harbor and Marina Management Software Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co