Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , nucleic acid isolation and purification is a procedure in molecular biology techniques, such as cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and other techniques. These techniques have various applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics, and molecular diagnostics. The nucleic acid isolation helps in the processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss degradation, and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness. It also helps in purification of nucleic acid.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Equipment Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment and is Expected to Continue to Grow in the Forecast Period
The equipment segment of the market studied is growing at a good pace. There are significant advancements found in the field of molecular diagnostics that have facilitated rapid and continued advancements in nucleic acid isolation and purification technologies, driven by the new knowledge provided by the mapping of genetic risk factors behind many diseases, where lifestyle has an important role to play. In addition, the growth in laboratory automation and decreasing changeability may lead to the growth of the equipment segment of the market studied.
US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is the Largest in North America and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
The US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market are the largest in North America that is mainly due to the very high use of downstream processes in the country. The growth of the market is also attributed due to the rapid technological advances, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics boosting the market, rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements Boosting the Market Growth
4.2.2 Wide-range Applications of Nucleic Acid Testing in Diagnostics Boosting the Market
4.2.3 Rise in the R&D Funding in Biotechnology and Healthcare
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Low Penetration in the Emerging Markets
4.3.2 Increasing Cost of Automated Instruments
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Column-based Purification
5.1.2 Magnetic Bead-based Purification
5.1.3 Reagent-based Purification
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Kits and Reagents
5.2.2 Equipment
5.2.3 Other Products
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Total RNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.2 mRNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.3 microRNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.4 Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.5 Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.6 Blood DNA Isolation and Purification
5.3.7 PCR Clean-up
5.3.8 Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Applications
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Academia
5.4.3 Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry
5.4.4 CRO
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies
6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.3 BioTek Instruments Inc.
6.1.4 BioVision Inc.
6.1.5 Danaher Corporation
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)
6.1.9 Promega Corporation
6.1.10 Qiagen NV
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
