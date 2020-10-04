Total Ankle Replacement Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Total Ankle Replacement Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Total Ankle Replacement manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report analyzes the total ankle replacement market. Ankle replacement devices are used in the treatment of the injuries and end-stage disorders related to the ankle. Under the design segment, HINTEGRA total ankle replacement, Scandinavian total ankle replacement, salto total ankle replacement, BOX total ankle replacement, zenith total ankle replacement, mobility total ankle replacement, and other designs have been considered.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098975

Top Players Are:

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group Inc.

MatOrtho

Zimmer Holdings Market Overview:

The total ankle replacement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period.

– The total ankle replacement market is majorly driven by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis diseases.

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2013- 2015, in the United States, an estimated 54.4 million adults were diagnosed with some form of arthritis.

– In the United States, osteoarthritis affects 14% of adults aged 25 years and older and 34% of those aged 65 years and older. It is also estimated that 1.5 million adults are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, while 3.0 million adults are suffering from gout in the country. An estimated 2, 94,000 children under the age of 18 (or one in every 250 children) have been diagnosed with arthritis or another rheumatologic condition, in the United States.