Laboratory Information Management System Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a part of laboratory systems that help in the integration of laboratory operations, such as consolidation of test results and speeding up the overall operations being carried out in the laboratory.

Top Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

LabVantage

LabWare

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabLynx

Computing Solutions

Labworks LLC

Siemens

Market Overview:

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising demand for bio-banking, increasing focus on improvisation of the laboratory, and technological advancements in LIMS offerings.