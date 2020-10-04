Europe Bariatric Surgery Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
“Europe Bariatric Surgery Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Bariatric Surgery manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of calories. This is the most effective weight-loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery prevents obesity-related diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and many others.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098968
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14098968
Key Market Trends:
Implantable Devices Segment, by Device, is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR in the Market
The implantable devices segment of the European bariatric surgery market is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for these devices in the European region.
As per the report of the European Association for the Study of Obesity, it is indicated that there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery in the region. For weight loss, a number of people are turning toward bariatric surgery owing to the faster results. As the number of people going for bariatric surgery is increasing, there is a rising demand for implantable devices, which is contributing to the faster growth of this segment.
The United Kingdom to Witness Sharp Rise in Bariatric Surgeries
The prevalence of obesity is growing steadily due to an increase in the incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes and heart diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the report of National Health Services (NHS), approximately 6,000 procedures are performed in the United Kingdom every year. In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of children – 26% of boys and 29% of girls- are overweight. The growth of UK bariatric surgery market can be attributed to an increasingly obese population. This growth in the region is expected to increase further with a steep rise in the obese population. The most popular types of bariatric surgeries include gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14098968
Detailed TOC of Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Obese Population
4.2.2 Prevalence of Diabetes and Heart Diseases
4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
4.2.4 Insurance Coverage of the Surgeries
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness in the Region
4.3.2 High Cost of Surgery
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device
5.1.1 Assisting Devices
5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
5.1.1.2 Closure Device
5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
5.1.1.4 Trocars
5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
5.1.1.6 Other Devices
5.1.2 Implantable Devices
5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
5.1.2.4 Gastric Emptyingns
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 Germany
5.2.1.2 UK
5.2.1.3 France
5.2.1.4 Italy
5.2.1.5 Spain
5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan Inc.
6.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
6.1.3 Aspire Bariatrics Inc.
6.1.4 Covidien Plc
6.1.5 EnteroMedics Inc.
6.1.6 Ethicon Inc.
6.1.7 ReShape Medical Inc.
6.1.8 TransEnterix Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Organization: Industry Research
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
False Eyelashes Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026
Enterprise Firewall Software Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Neutral Alternative Protein Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
Antiviral Agents Eye Drops Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026
Surgical Anti-Adhesion Products Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
CPAP Machine Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Food and Beverage Coding and Marking Equipments Market by Future Growth Rate 2020 – Emerging Trends, New Investments Policy, Development Analysis, Business Challenges, and Regional Outlook by 2025
Centrifugal Gas Compressors Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Forced-Air Warming Blanket Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Nebulizing Masks Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Medical N95 Respirators Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co
Data Backup Software Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co