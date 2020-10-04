Ulcerative Colitis Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Ulcerative Colitis Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Ulcerative Colitis manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Treatment for ulcerative colitis includes medication and surgery. However, the scope of this report includes only medications for the ulcerative colitis disease.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Ulcerative Proctitis Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period
Ulcerative proctitis is one of the types of ulcerative colitis. It is considered as the initial manifestation of ulcerative colitis, in which fine ulcerations in the inner linings of mucosa of the large intestine are seen. A survey was conducted by NIH in 2016, to understand the prevalence of disease, which gave results, such as 25% of the pediatric patients surveyed had the disease, and 17 to 21% of the adult patients had ulcerative proctitis. As per this data obtained by the survey, NIH stated that there was a rise in the number of patients suffering from ulcerative proctitis, compared to the previous years. Hence, this segment, by disease type, is believed to experience growth in the future.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America is expected to lead the ulcerative colitis market, owing to the presence of key players and increasing prevalence of the disease in the region, along with the continuing funding for the development of new therapeutics for the treatment of the condition.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Ulcerative Colitis Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High Global Incidence and Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis
4.2.2 New Product Launches in the Market
4.2.3 Increase in Patient Assistance Programs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Levels of Unmet Clinical Need in Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
4.3.2 Side-effects of Medications
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Drug Type
5.1.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
5.1.1.1 Aminosalicylates
5.1.1.2 Corticosteroids
5.1.2 Anti-TNF biologics
5.1.3 Immunosuppressant
5.1.4 Calcineurin Inhibitors
5.1.5 Other Drug Types
5.2 By Disease Type
5.2.1 Ulcerative Proctitis
5.2.2 Proctosigmoiditis
5.2.3 Left-sided Colitis
5.2.4 Pancolitis or Universal Colitis
5.2.5 Fulminant Colitis
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.
6.1.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)
6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
6.1.4 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.5 Merck & Co.
6.1.6 Novartis AG
6.1.7 Shire
6.1.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
