Ulcerative Colitis Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Ulcerative Colitis Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Ulcerative Colitis manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Treatment for ulcerative colitis includes medication and surgery. However, the scope of this report includes only medications for the ulcerative colitis disease.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098962

Top Players Are:

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Shire

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pfizer Inc. Market Overview:

The ulcerative colitis market was valued at USD 6,854.47 million in 2018, and is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Ulcerative colitis (UC) is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease which affects several people. From a global perspective, several research studies in 2018 have reported annual incidence rates of UC ranging from 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, incidences have been increasing in Asian and South European countries. In the United States, UC affects an estimated 500,000 people and is the cause of 250,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations, each year. UC has an uneven presence in major geographical regions across the world. It is common in most of Europe and North America and uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. UC is more prevalent among males and has a regional north-to-south variation. One potential explanation is the differences in exposure to ultraviolet light, resulting in relative vitamin D deficiency in countries close to the Arctic. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those in higher latitudes.