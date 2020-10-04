Surgical Stapler Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

“Surgical Stapler Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Surgical Stapler manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Surgical staplers are specialized medical staplers, which can be used as an alternative to sutures, for the purpose of wound closure. They can be used during minimally invasive image-guided procedures. With the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the global surgical staplers market is expanding.

Top Players Are:

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Frankenman International Limited

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd

Purple Surgical Inc.

Smith & Nephew

3M Company

Grena Ltd Market Overview:

The surgical stapler market was valued at USD 3,300 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,883.39 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.75%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The major factors attributing to the growth of the surgical stapler market include increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancement, and increasing usage of surgical staplers in bariatric surgery.