Smart Manufacturing Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Smart Manufacturing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The smart manufacturing leadership coalition’s (SMLC) definition states, “Smart manufacturing is the ability to solve existing and future problems via an open infrastructure that allows solutions to be implemented at the speed of business while creating advantaged value.” The term “smart” encompasses enterprises that create and use data and information throughout the product life cycle with the goal of creating flexible manufacturing processes that respond rapidly to changes in demand, at low cost to the firm, without damage to the environment. The concept necessitates a life-cycle view, where products are designed for efficient production and recyclability.
Smart manufacturing utilizes big data analytics to refine complicated processes and manage supply chains. Big data analytics allows an enterprise to use smart manufacturing to shift from reactionary practices to predictive ones, a change that targets improved efficiency of the process and performance of the product.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defence Expected to Register Significant Growth
According to a survey conducted by Capgemini, as of March 2017, 62% of aerospace and defense companies had a smart manufacturing initiative. The survey indicated the dominance of the aerospace and defense sector over the automotive, energy, and utility industries.
The aerospace and defense manufacturers need to organize and manage the expensive assets and operations that involve complex processes. The manufacturers often use various systems to manage these processes, but the real-time visibility of the operations is very low. The lack of real-time visibility makes the optimizing processes and the need to reduce costs serious challenges for the aerospace and defense manufacturers.
Every phase in the assembly process provides an opportunity to add value or reduce risk. Smart factory identifies the assets and connects this information, accurately, with data from the existing plant systems and devices. Hence, this real-time data helps in recognizing any flaw in the aerospace assembly operation. Smart factory enhances the quality control procedures and provides various insights to improve aerospace production operation.
United States to Witness Significant Growth
The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, where data is being used on a large scale for production while integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain.
The United States is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Automotive manufacturing has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country in the manufacturing sector. The formation of the “Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)” is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invest in emerging technologies.
This has aided the country to substantially gain a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI) consists of developing regional hubs, which will be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector. The development of the next-generation, energy-efficient, high-power electronic chips and devices (by making wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies, which are expected to be cost-competitive with current silicon-based power electronics during the forecast period) is expected to aid in fostering the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
