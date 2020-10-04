Smart Manufacturing Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Smart Manufacturing Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Smart Manufacturing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The smart manufacturing leadership coalition’s (SMLC) definition states, “Smart manufacturing is the ability to solve existing and future problems via an open infrastructure that allows solutions to be implemented at the speed of business while creating advantaged value.” The term “smart” encompasses enterprises that create and use data and information throughout the product life cycle with the goal of creating flexible manufacturing processes that respond rapidly to changes in demand, at low cost to the firm, without damage to the environment. The concept necessitates a life-cycle view, where products are designed for efficient production and recyclability.

Smart manufacturing utilizes big data analytics to refine complicated processes and manage supply chains. Big data analytics allows an enterprise to use smart manufacturing to shift from reactionary practices to predictive ones, a change that targets improved efficiency of the process and performance of the product.

Top Players Are:

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Emerson Electric Company

Fanuc Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens Corporation

Texas Instruments

Market Overview:

The smart manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.8% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Industrial automation is expected to grow as battery-operated RF is more extensively adopted, which are sensors that have recently been made available in the market. An example of such a device is a wireless switch that has a ten-year battery lifespan from Digi-Key Electronics. The Internet of Things is driving change in industrial automation. In Germany, the Industrial Internet of Things initiative is taking hold as many new suppliers are entering the market. Moreover, big data and the computing platforms that aggregate and report data together form another area of growth.

Electronics maker e-magazine estimates that 30% of all new robotic deployments are expected to be smart, collaborative robots that operate three times faster than today’s robots, and are also likely to be safe for working around humans. Collaborative robots had a positive effect on production. MIT researchers found that cobot-human teams were about 85% more productive than either alone at BMW. In December 2017, KUKA and SAP announced that they will work together around Industrial 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and collaborate in the areas of manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and the automotive sector to promote the flexibility and automation of production processes.

The impact of robotics is not just in the space of cobots, but also in other areas of IIoT. The estimate for the global robotics industry is expected to exceed USD 151 billion by 2020, driving automation, pushing the demand, and making the industry more ready for smart manufacturing adoption and implementation.

A connected and centralized control system includes some electronic components that are essential for signaling and controlling of the automation systems. Some translate the data from the industrial control systems into human-readable visual representations of the systems.