Digital Marketing Software Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024

The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Marketing Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Digital marketing is integral to businesses’ success in the era of engagement marketing. Promoting products, brands, and services, through online and mobile applications, is quickly becoming vital for the success of businesses.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Email Marketing to Hold a Significant Market Share

Email marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing, considering the number of email-users close to 3.5 billion. Businesses across the world have utilized email marketing. Broadcasting an email to a potential client or consumer that could help in closing the sale is considered as email marketing. Generally, email marketing involves sending advertisements, newsletters, solicit sales, request donations, and requesting businesses via emails.

Email marketing has evolved drastically over the past few years. With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, the number of users utilizing email service has grown in the previous decade, which has improved the reach of email marketing. With the vast amount of user data available, companies are focusing on automating the database to streamline the process and explore new ways of email marketing. This has provided an opportunity for companies to explore automated email marketing.

In August 2018, Adobe announced to update its email marketing platform capabilities, such as engagement insights, dynamic reporting capabilities, and new e-mail message designer. Additionally, the platform will also allow users to incorporate email marketing with other channels and content workflows. This is likely to attract more consumers, thereby, having a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to hold a Major Market Share

A rise in internet penetration in countries, such as India and China, in the recent years has brought a major population of the region online, which is expected to result in a booming opportunity for digital marketing. The aforementioned factor is set to result in a growth of social media presence, leading to a surge in social media-based marketing campaigns.

Over the last few years, India has evolved into a market remarkably suited for investment in the digital space, particularly for consulting firms that assist with the transition to the digital sphere. As the Digital India strategy continues to take shape, it is very clear about a “cloud first” approach. The initiative aims to move legacy and on-premise systems to a cloud-based model or integrate with it. This initiative is expected to result in cloud-based digital marketing software adoption in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

