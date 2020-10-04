Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The report includes a complete study on self-monitoring blood glucose, which includes glucometer devices, blood glucose test strips, and lancets. The study is further divided into hospital usage and home usage.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends: – Most of the Glucometer Market Revenue is Generated from Blood Glucose Test Strips.

Glucometer is considered to be a one-time purchase. However, test strips, on the other hand, are considered to be a continuous investment, as a test strip needs to be disposed off after one use. Thus, it presents a considerable cost impact to the consumers.

Overall, the global demand for blood glucose test strips is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market studied is expected to be spurred by the rising global diabetic population.

The growth in market volumes and share of the test strip is expected to be better than that of glucometers, because of the difference in the use-case frequency. While an average glucose meter lasts anywhere between six months and three years, presenting a one-time cost, during the same time frame, the corresponding use of multiple (in the range of thousands) test strips may occur, causing a recurrent cost impact.

North America has the Largest Market Share, and will Continue to Do So in the Future

The global self-monitoring blood glucose systems market is currently experiencing a boost because diabetic patients have to test their glucose levels throughout the day. Mainly Type 1 diabetic people must, and should, test their blood glucose at least three times per day to take their insulin dosage.

The countries in the North American region have a high prevalence of diabetes. According to WHO in 2015, approximately 1.6 million deaths were attributed directly to diabetes on a global scale. An additional 2.2 million deaths were caused due to high blood glucose in 2012.

According to the ADA (American Diabetes Association), the total assessed cost for diagnosed diabetes in 2017 was USD 327 billion, which was inclusive of USD 237 billion in direct medical costs and USD 90 billion in augmented productivity.

The prevalence of diabetes has increased dramatically during the past two decades, which is a fact driven by the increased prevalence of obesity and lifestyle changes. Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

