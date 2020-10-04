Periodontal Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Periodontal Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Periodontal manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global periodontal market. It includes a detailed analysis of non-surgical as well as surgical methods used in the treatment of periodontal diseases. As per the scope of this report, the periodontal market comprises of the treatment therapies that are currently available for the treatment of periodontal diseases. Local antibiotics, systemic antibiotics, and laser therapy are the widely used non-surgical methods used for the treatment of periodontitis.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999755

Top Players Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999755

Key Market Trends:

Surgical Devices Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

The surgical devices segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the overall market over the forecast period. This segment comprises of dental bone implants and dental bone grafts. Dental bone implants hold the largest share in the surgical treatment segment. The dental implants sub-segment is further segmented into endosteal and subperiosteal. Endosteal contributes the largest share in the dental implants sub-segment.

Endosteal (meaning – in the bone) is the most commonly used type of implant. The various types of endosteal include – screws, cylinders, or blades surgically placed into the jawbone. Each implant holds one or more prosthetic teeth. This type of implant is generally used as an alternative, for patients with bridges or removable dentures. The two common types of endosteal implants are – cylinder (also called screw-type) and blade. In both cylinder and blade types, the prosthetic tooth replacement is fabricated to be placed on the abutment portion of the implant. Endosteal implants are also generally more widely available than subperiosteal implants.

However, the obvious disadvantage of endosteal implants is that they require two separate surgical procedures to install, and prolonged healing periods can leave the patient without an implant for a long time. This option is also unsuitable for people with damaged bone tissues in their jaws, which can often result from facial injuries or severe periodontal diseases. Hence, the demand for endosteal implants is expected to increase over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global periodontal market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. Periodontal disease and tooth decay are the two biggest threats to dental health in the United States. Research studies indicate that gum disease may be linked to several other diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and certain forms of cancer, and maintaining healthy teeth and gums has become more important than ever. A high burden of periodontal disease in the adult US population is expected, especially among adults aged 65 years and older. Periodontal disease is associated with age, and as US citizens live longer and retain most of their natural teeth, periodontal diseases are expected to gain prominence in the oral health of the adult US population. Therefore, public health programs are required to improve the oral health of US adults.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999755

Detailed TOC of Periodontal Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population

4.2.2 Growing Medical and Dental Tourism in Developing Markets

4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Oral Health

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement of Dental Care

4.3.2 Increase in Cost of Periodontal Surgeries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Therapy

5.1.1 Non-surgical Treatment

5.1.1.1 Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.1.1 Arestin

5.1.1.1.2 Other Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.2 Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.2.1 Minocycline

5.1.1.2.2 Doxycycline

5.1.1.2.3 Other Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.3 Laser Treatment

5.1.2 Surgical Devices

5.1.2.1 Bone Implants

5.1.2.1.1 Endosteal

5.1.2.1.2 Subperiosteal

5.1.2.2 Bone Grafting

5.1.2.2.1 Allograft

5.1.2.2.2 Xenograft

5.1.2.2.3 Other Bone Grafting

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Den-Mat Holdings LLC

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Dexcel Pharma

6.1.4 3M

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Institut Straumann AG

6.1.7 Biohorizons Implant Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Zimmer Biomet Inc.

6.1.9 Danaher Corporation

6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

B2B Price Optimization and Management Software Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Full-Service Restaurants Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Compact Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Medical Phototherapy Lamps Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Amine Oxide Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Military Laser Designator Market Size 2020 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2025

OLED Cellphone Display Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Microbiological Analysis Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Polyaspartic Garage Floor Coatings Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Industrial Valve Cover Gasket Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Saffron Extract Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026