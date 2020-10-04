Neuromodulation Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Neuromodulation Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Neuromodulation manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Neuromodulators are a subset of neurotransmitter. Unlike neurotransmitters, the release of neuromodulators occurs in a diffuse manner. This means that an entire neural tissue may be subject to the neuromodulator’s action due to exposure. This, in turn, can tune the neural circuitry of an entire brain region and not just that of an individual neuron.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999749
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999749
Key Market Trends:
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Holds the Largest Market Share in the Internal Neuromodulation Type
The process of numbing/reducing chronic pain by passing continuous low voltage electric current to the spinal cord is referred to as spinal cord stimulation (SCS). The SCS devices are FDA approved and are the most widely accepted neurostimulation techniques across the world. These devices are of basic three types namely, rechargeable, conventional, and radiofrequency systems. SCS is used in neurological problems, such as nerve damage, arachnoiditis, failed-back surgery syndrome, neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuritis. Along with the associated benefits and effectiveness, SCS also has some pitfalls, such as overstimulation, intermittent stimulation, lead dispositioning, and device malfunctioning. However, the benefits of the SCS outrank the pitfalls, thus boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America dominated the overall neuromodulation market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, is expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising concern about the prevalence of neurological disorder and other associated disorders is stimulating the need for the adoption of neuromodulation techniques. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999749
Detailed TOC of Neuromodulation Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
4.2.2 Increase in the Aging Population
4.2.3 Strong Product Pipeline
4.2.4 Expanded Target Applications and New Indications
4.2.5 Growing Investments
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Internal Neuromodulation
5.1.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
5.1.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
5.1.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
5.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
5.1.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)
5.1.2 External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)
5.1.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
5.1.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
5.1.2.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Parkinson’s disease
5.2.2 Depression
5.2.3 Chronic Pain
5.2.4 Failed Back Surgery
5.2.5 Ischemia
5.2.6 Urine Incontinence
5.2.7 Fecal Incontinence
5.2.8 Epilepsy
5.2.9 Gastroparesis
5.2.10 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 St. Jude Medical Inc.
6.1.4 Synapse Biomedical Inc.
6.1.5 Nevro Corporation
6.1.6 Neurosigma Inc.
6.1.7 Neuropace Inc.
6.1.8 Neuronetics Inc.
6.1.9 Cyberonics Inc.
6.1.10 BioControl Medical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Organization: Industry Research
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
G Suite Development Tools Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
Patient Monitoring Device Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026
Tubular Steel Wind Tower Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Residential Portable Petrol Generator Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Actuators Market Size Estimation by Regions 2020 | Global Industry Overview by Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Future Plans, Sales Revenue and Trends Forecast till 2025
Catalysts of Hydrogenation Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Jet Skis Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Enterprise Information Management Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Monocalcium Phosphate Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Solketal Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026