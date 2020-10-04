Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024
“Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia), and by geography.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends: – Ever Increasing Burden of Diabetes in the European Region
As there is an exponential growth of the diabetes population, year on year, especially of type-2 diabetes, new innovative drugs are emerging in the market, for the ease of access to the patients.
With the increase in the diabetes population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase.
Other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.
Germany to Dominate the Europe GLP-1 Market
Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market, with a considerable 27.25% of the market share, followed by France.
Victoza holds the highest market share in the Europe region, and a similar trend is seen in Germany too. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells, suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.
Trulicity is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) in the Europe region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Exenatide
5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.2 Liraglutide
5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.3 Lixisenatide
5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.4 Dulaglutide
5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Novo Nordisk
7.1.2 Sanofi
7.1.3 Eli Lilly
7.1.4 AstraZeneca
7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
7.2.2 Sanofi
7.2.3 Eli Lilly
7.2.4 AstraZeneca
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
