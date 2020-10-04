Robotics Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024

“Robotics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Robotics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

The global robotics market is segmented by type, end user, and region. By type of robots, the market studied is segmented into industrial robots and service robots. Industrial robots are majorly used in the manufacturing industries. Service robots assist human beings, typically by performing tasks. The types of service robots considered in the scope are professional and personal robots. Further, these robots cater to specific applications in particular industries. For instance, industrial robots serve well in the automotive, food and beverage, electronics, metals and mining, plastic and chemical industries. Service robots are used for logistics, military and defense, healthcare, public relations, exoskeletons, construction, household, entertainment, and agriculture. Software solutions offered by vendors, for operating or gathering data from robotic systems, are not considered in the scope of the study. <

Top Players Are:

ABB Ltd

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Staubli International AG

Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation

Comau SpA

Adept Technologies Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Maxar Technologies Ltd (Mda Corporation) Market Overview:

The Robotics Market was valued at USD 31.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. In the past decade, industrial robots used to be high priced, due to which, the ROI is expected to be achieved after a decade. However, presently, smaller collaborative robots are priced for companies to receive ROI in months, instead of decades, often costing around USD 20,000. Declining sensor prices and increasing adoption have further aided lower costs.

The market studied is experiencing a significant transformation, with robots growing beyond being the workhorses of industrial shop floors and beginning to adopt the roles of personal assistants, surgical assistants, delivery vehicles, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons, and unmanned aerial vehicles, among many other uses.

Apart from the affordability and user experience, size and shape also plays an essential role in driving the robotics industry. The demand for industrial robots has accelerated since 2010, considerably, due to the ongoing trend toward automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots.