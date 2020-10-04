Robotics Market 2020 | Growth Trends by Regions, Size and Share, Revenue, Business Developments and Key Players Forecast to 2024
“Robotics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Robotics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The global robotics market is segmented by type, end user, and region. By type of robots, the market studied is segmented into industrial robots and service robots. Industrial robots are majorly used in the manufacturing industries. Service robots assist human beings, typically by performing tasks. The types of service robots considered in the scope are professional and personal robots. Further, these robots cater to specific applications in particular industries. For instance, industrial robots serve well in the automotive, food and beverage, electronics, metals and mining, plastic and chemical industries. Service robots are used for logistics, military and defense, healthcare, public relations, exoskeletons, construction, household, entertainment, and agriculture. Software solutions offered by vendors, for operating or gathering data from robotic systems, are not considered in the scope of the study. <
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Service Robotics to Register Highest Growth
Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog’s Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.
The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile industrial Robots(MiR) are prominent companies among other startups that are innovating in the warehouse robotics space.
Fully automated solutions are providing huge opportunities for warehouse purposes. For instance, MiR’s warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible- easy-to-program robots equipped with a laser-scanning technology and lifting capacity of 1,102 lbs and a speed of about 4.5 mph, is designed to automate the transportation of pallets and heavy loads throughout a warehouse. New innovations apart from the laser technologies in warehouse robotics are being led by the startups. For instance, inVia Robotics, a California based startup is developing warehouse cobots, that can work right alongside humans.
Asia -Pacific to Hold Major Share
Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics, owing to the massive deployment in the country’s dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sector. As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Robotics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advent Of Industry 4.0 Driving Automation
4.3.2 Increasing Emphasis On Safety
4.3.3 Demand From The Oil And Gas Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost Of Installation
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Industrial
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 End Users of Industrial Robots
5.2.1.1 Automotive
5.2.1.2 Food and Beverage
5.2.1.3 Electronics
5.2.1.4 Other End Users of Industrial Robots
5.2.2 End Users of Service Robots
5.2.2.1 Logistics
5.2.2.2 Military and Defense
5.2.2.3 Medical and Healthcare
5.2.2.4 Other End Users of Service Robots
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
6.1.3 Denso Corporation
6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation
6.1.5 Kuka AG
6.1.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
6.1.7 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.9 Staubli International AG
6.1.10 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.
6.1.11 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
6.1.12 Seiko Epson Corporation
6.1.13 Comau SpA
6.1.14 Adept Technologies Inc.
6.1.15 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
6.1.16 Stryker Corporation
6.1.17 Maxar Technologies Ltd (Mda Corporation)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
