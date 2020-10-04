Wall Covering Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Wall Covering Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Wall Covering manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Wall coverings protect the wall surface from accidental marks or scratches, besides imparting an air of quality and grandeur to uncovered walls. They further help in neutralizing interior and customizing it with the help of various colors and patterns. Also, these coverings are cost effective. The two common areas of applications of wall coverings include residential and commercial. Residential wall coverings are mainly used in homes and in small businesses to add attractiveness to rooms and to express individual style.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Residential Sector is expected to register a Significant Growth
The increasing demand for premium real estate is one of the vital trends impacting the market studied. Real estate companies are focusing on value addition, by offering sophisticated designs and luxurious interiors, to lure consumers.
The demand in residential wall coverings is mainly driven by household customization. Moreover, with increasing residential construction and growth of spending power of people, in regions like Asia-Pacific, the market studied is expected to register growth. Additionally, the decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, thereby influencing the demand for wall coverings.
Moreover, the advancements in wall covers have led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. The 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles have become prominent in the market, in recent times.
Geographic Trends
Latin America has a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to flowing investments in the construction sector. Brazil has the highest market share in this region followed by Mexico. Growth opportunities through 2016 will be sparked by a recovery in both non-residential and residential building markets and strengthening prospects in renovation and repair markets.
Adoption of wall covering products in the region is buoyed by the increasing construction sector in countries like Brazil and Mexico along with the greatest gains in residential markets. For instance, China Communication and Construction also signed a USD 700 million deal for the construction of a terminal at the Port of Sao Luis, while a USD 300 million loan deal was reached between the Exim Bank of China and Banco do Brasil.
Imports of wall covering products have been steadily declining for a decade, reflecting the weakening market environment for wallpaper. However, changing consumer preferences and improving economies are expected to offer opportunities for growth in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Wall Covering Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number Of Residential Buildings
4.3.2 Availability Of Styled Products
4.3.3 Increase In Do-it-yourself (Diy) Trends
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Competition From Paints
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Wall Panel
5.1.2 Wall Paper
5.1.3 Tile
5.1.4 Metal Wall Covering
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Commercial
5.2.2 Residential
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Specialty Store
5.3.2 Home Center
5.3.3 Building Material Dealer
5.3.4 Furniture Store
5.3.5 Mass Merchandizer
5.3.6 E-commerce
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Adfors (Saint Gobain)
6.1.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
6.1.3 Asian Paints Limited (APL)
6.1.4 A.S. Création Group
6.1.5 Walker Greenbank PLC
6.1.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd
6.1.7 Grandeco Wallfashion Group
6.1.8 Brewster Home Fashion
6.1.9 J. Josephson Inc.
6.1.10 Benjamin Moore & Co.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
