Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market Research by 2020 – Top Countries Data, Key Players, Industry Revenue, Demand Status and Investments Plans Forecast to 2024

“Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , personal emergency response systems (PERS), also known as medical emergency response systems, allow users to call for help during an emergency by pushing a button. Therefore, due to the rapid increase in elderly population, there is a growing need for medical alert systems.

The propelling factors for the growth of the medical alert system/personal emergency response system market include the increasing aging population, technological developments in healthcare wearables, increasing penetration of smartphones in healthcare and constant innovations in technology, and easy adaptability of PERS devices. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

With the rapid increase in the elderly population, there is a growing need for medical alert systems in the houses. Personal emergency response systems (PERS) are mainly for the older population and people with disabilities to easily call for help in an emergency. They are also widely adopted and used throughout most western countries. Therefore, with the help of medical alert systems, the elderly can age in the comfort of their own homes, and thus, this factor is likely to propel the growth of the overall market.

The current market is also growing due to the increasing adoption of smartphones. The global smartphone penetration is estimated at an all-time high, and thus, smartphones are crucial in one’s daily life, which is a major factor for the growth of the market.