Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024

“Retinoblastoma Treatment Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Retinoblastoma Treatment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Retinoblastoma is the most common cancer among children, which starts in the retina. It generally develops before the age of 5. One out of three children with retinoblastoma develops cancer in both eyes. The most common symptom of retinoblastoma is a visible whiteness in the pupil, called cat’s eye reflex or leukocoria.

Top Players Are:

Key Market Trends:

Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Retinoblastoma Type Segment

In the Retinoblastoma type segment of the Retinoblastoma treatment market, the non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR) is expected to have the largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 3.82% in the forecast period.

Non-hereditary retinoblastoma (NHR), also known as sporadic retinoblastoma, is the more prevalent form of retinoblastoma. According to the American Cancer Society, 67% of reported cases (in the United States) of retinoblastoma in pediatrics are non-hereditary or sporadic.

The NHR is mostly a pediatric disease, and according to the American Cancer Society, the survival rates post diagnosis is approximately 90%. According to the Union for International Cancer Control, the average age-adjusted incidence rate of retinoblastoma in the United States and Europe is 2-5/106 children (approximately one in 14,000 – 18,000 live births).

The market for NHR is expected to grow tremendously over the forecast period, primarily due to the higher incidence rate, when compared to hereditary retinoblastoma. Additionally, factors, like high survival rates post diagnosis in developed regions, like the United States, are likely to add to the global market growth.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market for Retinoblastoma Treatment and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future owing to the fact that, retinoblastoma (Rb) is the most common primary intraocular malignancy of infancy and childhood, and seriously endangers the vision and life of children.

According to the United Nations Survey in 2016, China was only second to that in India, in the prevalence of Rb in APAC countries. Similarly, according to the Japanese Journal of Ophthalmology, in 2018, the average occurrence frequency for retinoblastoma was 1:16,823 births/year and at diagnosis, 89.0% of the patients were aged younger than 3 years and 41.0% were aged younger than 1 year.

Furthermore, in countries like India, current treatment modalities of systemic chemotherapy and focal treatment have contributed significantly to disability limitation and patient survival and there is less knowledge on the genetics of the retinoblastoma gene and its protein, and there is potential for developing targeted molecular therapies.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

