Hair Restoration Services Market Share 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Industry Dynamics, Key Market Trends Forecast to 2024
“Hair Restoration Services Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Hair Restoration Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
Hair restoration is a procedure in which the hair is moved from the back and/or sides of the scalp, where the hair is permanent (donor area), to the areas that are thinning or bald on the front, top, or crown of the scalp (recipient area). Once transplanted, the hair is likely to grow normally.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999705
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999705
Key Market Trends:
Scalp Accounts for the Largest Market Share in the Recipient Area Segment
The scalp segment of the hair restoration market is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period.
According to the survey conducted by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHR) in 2017, scalp was the most common donor harvest site (93.7%), followed by beard (6.4%) and chest (3.2%). Due to the rising hair loss problem across the world and increasing awareness of people about their appearance, the demand for scalp hair treatment has been increased. The ISHR has stated that scalp treatment is the most common hair restoration treatment. Hence, a considerable amount of revenue is being generated by the scalp hair restoration procedure.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
Growing celebrity and media influences, increasing awareness regarding one’s appearance, peer pressure, societal pressure, growing urbanization, high income, and growing word of mouth are the potential drivers for the North American hair restoration services market growth. North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, holds the largest market share.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999705
Detailed TOC of Hair Restoration Services Market Report 2020-2024:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Hair Transplants
4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Various Forms of Dermatological Disorders
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Cost Constraints
4.3.2 High Post-surgery Care, along with Adverse Side Effects
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Recipient Area
5.1.1 Scalp
5.1.2 Non-scalp
5.2 By Treatment
5.2.1 Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)
5.2.2 Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT)
5.2.3 Laser Therapy
5.2.4 Stem Cell Therapy
5.2.5 Others
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan PLC
6.1.2 Restoration Robotics
6.1.3 Venus Concept
6.1.4 Igrow
6.1.5 NovaGenix
6.1.6 Theradome
6.1.7 llumiflow
6.1.8 Lexington Intl., LLC
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Organization: Industry Research
Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Education Administration Software Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
cPDM in Electrical and Electronics Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis
In-Building Wireless Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Medicine Automated Dispensing Cabinet Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026
Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Geosynthetics Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Unified Network Management Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Clinical Trials Consumables Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Stick Packaging Machines Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Layer Breeding Equipment Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Mica Tape Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026