Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020 – Growth Prospects with Revenue, Product Sales Volume, Opportunities, Forecast Research by 2024
“Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market” research report would be to present the accurate and tactical analysis of the market assets, growing factors, supply, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024. The report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Europe Cancer Therapeutics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , cancer therapeutics are drugs that block the growth and proliferation of cancer, by interfering with specific molecules, such as DNA or proteins, which are involved in the growth or expansion of cancerous cells.
Top Players Are:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Target Therapy is the Largest Growing Segment under Therapy Type During the Forecast Period
The major factors driving the growth of the target therapy segment is the increase in R&D and the rising prevalence of various types of cancers. Targeted therapy is also gaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Thus, owing to the rising approval from regulatory bodies and an increase in the prevalence of all types of cancer, the segment is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period.
Immunotherapies/biologics are also emerging as potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Ease in Regulatory Approval for Novel Cancer Therapy in Europe
4.2.2 Increase in Healthcare Spending for Cancer
4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer in Europe
4.2.4 Strong R&D Initiatives from Key Players
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Inequality in Access of Cancer Therapy across Europe
4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Treatment Type
5.1.1 Chemotherapy
5.1.2 Target Therapy
5.1.3 Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)
5.1.4 Hormonal Therapy
5.1.5 Other Treatment Types
5.2 By Cancer Type
5.2.1 Blood Cancer
5.2.2 Breast Cancer
5.2.3 Prostate Cancer
5.2.4 Skin Cancer
5.2.5 Respiratory/Lung Cancer
5.2.6 Other Cancer Types
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Specilty Clinics
5.3.3 Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Europe
5.4.1.1 Germany
5.4.1.2 UK
5.4.1.3 France
5.4.1.4 Italy
5.4.1.5 Spain
5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amgen Inc.
6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC
6.1.3 Bayer AG
6.1.4 Bristol-Meyrs Squibb Company
6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.8 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.9 Novartis AG
6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
